Search

Advanced search

Premiership: Saracens 25 Northampton 27

PUBLISHED: 18:23 19 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:23 19 October 2019

Saracens Director of Rugby Mark McCall

Saracens Director of Rugby Mark McCall

PA Wire/PA Images

James Grayson landed a late penalty as Northampton stunned champions Saracens in the Gallagher Premiership opener at Allianz Park.

The Saints earned a shot at goal with 90 seconds remaining and Grayson took his chance, slotting the kick that earned Northampton their first at Allianz Park since March 2016.

Saracens had looked set to seal the victory as Ben Spencer kicked six penalties and converted Matt Gallagher's try.

But Northampton and Grayson had the final say, building on some fine first-half work that earned a 21-16-half-time lead through tries from David Ribbans, Rory Hutchinson and Henry Taylor.

Spencer had started the scoring for Saracens as he landed a penalty after Northampton had found themselves worryingly wide open early on.

The away side were struggling to get going as their handling errors cost them territory and possession.

That allowed Saracens to turn the screw, with lock Will Skelton leading the way and Spencer kicking the penalties, adding his second of the afternoon on 14 minutes.

Northampton tried to respond but they were lacking a ruthlessness in the Saracens 22.

That was until Ribbans picked up from a ruck and found a way to dot down, Grayson adding the extras to make it 7-6 to the Saints after 25 minutes.

You may also want to watch:

Saracens responded quickly thanks to another Spencer penalty, and they were soon further in front as some Ben Earl brilliance set up full-back Gallagher for the score.

Spencer's conversion made it 16-7, but Northampton bounced back, grabbing the ball in the Saracens half and sending it to Hutchinson, who finished in fine fashion.

Grayson converted to cut the gap to two points and Northampton then stunned Saracens again with a superb breakaway try that involved Grayson and Tom Collins before Taylor finished.

Grayson added the gloss to make it 21-16 to his team at half-time.

Northampton thought they had scored again after the break, but George Furbank's effort was ruled out for a forward pass from Taqele Naiyaravoro, who had made a huge carry.

The Saints kept marching forward but basic errors were preventing them from extending their lead.

And Saracens punished them with a penalty that reduced the deficit to just two points.

Spencer soon slotted another to put his side 22-21 up and he added yet another effort from the tee, just after Grayson had got Northampton their lead back with a penalty.

Spencer then finally missed a penalty, hitting the post, but Saracens kept the pressure on and almost wrapped it up when Rotimi Segun went roaring forward before knocking on.

Northampton would not go away though, and after flying forwards they won a penalty. Grayson kept his nerve to slot it over and secure a superb win.

Most Read

Haringey Council sorry for email telling resident to ‘P off’

Wood Green Civic Centre. Picture: David Winskill

Ferme Park Road: Two men in their 50s stabbed by group of attackers in Crouch End

Ferme Park Road. Picture: Google Maps

Three men in the same Camden family were infected with contaminated blood, the only survivor told inquiry: ‘We were used as test subjects’

Mark Stewart, infected with hepatitis C after being given contaminated Factor VIII blood products. Picture: Stewart family

TfL announces Saturday Northern line Night Tube closures in bid to tackle noise problems as RMT claims victory

Commuters pack on to a Tube train. Pictures: PA Images/Yui Mok

Ham&High letters: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Crouch End trial, blue badge, Catherine West MP, Haringey Pension Fund, going green and Gumpy

Nazanin's husband Richard Ratcliffe, during his hunger strike outside the Iranian Embassy in Knightsbridge, London. Photograph: JONATHAN BRADY/PA

Most Read

Haringey Council sorry for email telling resident to ‘P off’

Wood Green Civic Centre. Picture: David Winskill

Ferme Park Road: Two men in their 50s stabbed by group of attackers in Crouch End

Ferme Park Road. Picture: Google Maps

Three men in the same Camden family were infected with contaminated blood, the only survivor told inquiry: ‘We were used as test subjects’

Mark Stewart, infected with hepatitis C after being given contaminated Factor VIII blood products. Picture: Stewart family

TfL announces Saturday Northern line Night Tube closures in bid to tackle noise problems as RMT claims victory

Commuters pack on to a Tube train. Pictures: PA Images/Yui Mok

Ham&High letters: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Crouch End trial, blue badge, Catherine West MP, Haringey Pension Fund, going green and Gumpy

Nazanin's husband Richard Ratcliffe, during his hunger strike outside the Iranian Embassy in Knightsbridge, London. Photograph: JONATHAN BRADY/PA

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

‘It’s the first step’ - Pochettino’s verdict on 1-1 draw with Watford

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino during the game with Watford. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Premiership: Saracens 25 Northampton 27

Saracens Director of Rugby Mark McCall

FA Cup: Haringey Borough v Yeovil abandoned after allegations of racist abuse

Valery Pajetat of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Tottenham 1 Watford 1 - Dele’s late equaliser rescues point for Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele celebrates scoring his side's goal against Watford. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

World Cup: England 40 Australia 16

England's Jonny May celebrates scoring his side's second try with Lewis Ludlam and George Ford during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Quarter Final match at Oita Stadium, Oita, Japan.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists