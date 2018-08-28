Search

Saracens aim to do the double over Sharks

PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 January 2019

Saracens' David Strettle (right) celebrates scoring a try against Worcester Warriors (pic: Mark Pain/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

North Londoners hoping to build on success at home to Worcester Warriors last weekend

Saracens' Mako Vinipola takes on Worcester Warriors' Callum Black and Nick Schonert (pic: Mark Pain/PA)Saracens' Mako Vinipola takes on Worcester Warriors' Callum Black and Nick Schonert (pic: Mark Pain/PA)

Alex Goode admits Saracens are in for a tough task on Friday night when they visit Sale Sharks in the Gallagher Premiership.

The north Londoners will hope to kick off the New Year in fine style with a victory at the AJ Bell Stadium under the Friday night lights.

Steve Diamond’s Sharks seem to have hit form of late with three wins over an unbeaten four-game spell in the league.

Saracens were the last team to beat Sale in the league, leaving it late to win 31-25 at Allianz Park in November.

Director of rugby Mark McCall would love a similar result this weekend as his team bid to keep pace with leaders Exeter Chiefs.

And Goode believes a dogged 25-17 victory at home to Worcester Warriors last Saturday was a good warm-up for this week’s trip to Sale.

“We were happy with the win because Worcester played well. To be 14-0 down so early, it’s always good to come back from that,” the fullback told the club website.

“You have to show composure to make sure that when you’re chasing the game that you don’t make too many mistakes and that heads don’t go down.

“We had chances to get a bonus point so our attack needs to be better so that we can take those chances.

“The response to the defeat at Exeter the week before was good and we now have a tough challenge away to Sale who got a good win on Saturday.”

The trip to Sale could see wing David Strettle continue his return to match fitness after recovering from breaking his foot in October.

The 35-year-old returned to the pitch as a 53rd-minute replacement against Worcester, before scoring his side’s third try 13 minutes later.

That the former England international could cross on his return to action demonstrated just how important a player he could be for Saracens in the second half of the term.

And centre Nick Tompkins was delighted to be playing alongside Strettle again in the win over Warriors.

Tompkins told the club website: “David’s try on Saturday shows what he adds. He’s a great player and an unbelievable talker and what he brings to the team is just class, so it’s really good to have him back.”

Strettle will hope to cross for another try at Sale on Friday.

