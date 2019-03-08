Hendon record highest ever league win as they thrash Bank of England

Hendon recorded their highest ever league win against Bank of England (pic: Dave Howarth/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Bank of England 24 Hendon 97

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hendon picked up their biggest ever league win on Saturday as they hammered Bank of England 24-97 to continue their winning start to the season.

They opened the scoring after just one minute with a long kick to touch by Cian Hynes, which was then won in the line-out by Rossa Dooley sending scrum half Billy Burrell over in the corner to score a try.

Man of the Match Chris Kyingi then scored his first of four tries with Bank of England responding with a penalty try after a Hendon player was adjudged to have tackled too high.

Down to 14 men, Hendon responded with tries from Dooley, Kyingi and right winger Dan Watterson.

With the bonus point already in the bag, Hendon were back to 15 with further scores coming from left winger Will Theaker followed by Dooley's second with a superb 55-metre run through the Bank defence.

But Bank were still in the match and a breakaway caught Hendon off guard for a half-time score of 14-45.

Into the second period it was the turn of second row Pavilonis Vytantas to power through the Bank forwards to score twice.

Theaker was constantly looking for an opportunity and succeeded in adding his second try whilst Kyingi also crossed the whitewash for his second.

A rolling maul allowed TJ O'Sullivan to break away to put Hendon 14-78 up but a long penalty to the Hendon five-metre line saw the home outfit score.

But Hendon responded immediately as Kyingi recorded his third try.

Against the run of play, a defensive error cost Hendon as the Bank number eight ran in a bonus point fourth try to push the scoreboard to 24-83.

With only minutes left to play, Kiyingi ran in his fourth try before Theaker sealed his hat-trick for a final score of 24-97.

Speaking about the win, Hendon coach Phil Smith said: " Last year we lost this away fixture and this result shows how far Hendon have come in a year, with the team showing real fluidity and excellent handling skills"

Hendon now have a two-week break before they are back in action away to local rivals Mill Hill on Saturday, October 26.