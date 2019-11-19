Hendon record hard-fought victory over St Albans

Hendon picked up a hard-fought victory on Saturday (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hendon had to battle hard in order to record another victory on Saturday, beating St Albans 19-12.

They were awarded a penalty at the start of the game to allow Dan Watterson to kick long into St Albans territory.

From the lineout, Hendon's forwards mauled several times to the five-metre line with scrum-half Billy Burrell going on the blind side to score out wide.

The home outfit found it difficult to get themselves into the game as Hendon capitalised when second row Vytantas Pavilonis broke clear, brushing aside two tackles to score a try converted by Watterson.

But Hendon were then put to task as St. Albans' heavier forwards began to dominate the visitors in the set scrums to push Hendon back to their 22.

From a penalty lineout, the home side spread the ball wide, creating an overlap to score a back-line move in the corner midway through the period to bring the score back to 12-5.

With minutes left until half-time, another forward attack from the home team had been neutralised by Hendon until a gap appeared to allow them to score a converted try and draw level.

Early in the second period, Will Theaker passed to Burrell to score a brilliant breakaway try converted by Watterson to give Hendon the lead once again.

Theaker was stopped on the St Albans five-metre line with a high tackle late on in the game and the away side decide to attempt the bonus try, which was unsuccessful.

But they were able to see out a hard-fought victory for four important league points.

Meanwhile, Hendon's second string gained a 32-6 Merit League win against a strong Southgate first team with tries from Linale, Ryan, Vincente, Redmond and captain Aiden Power.

Hendon coach Phil Smith said: "I am delighted to see the moves and tactics practiced at our training sessions on Wednesday evenings at Saracens Allianz Park allowing both teams to enjoy and win matches in style."

This Saturday, Hendon's first team entertain London Scottish Lions in their next league encounter at Copthall, which starts at 2.30pm.