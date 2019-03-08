Search

Hendon record comfortable victory over Wasps

PUBLISHED: 14:32 23 September 2019

Hendon recorded victory over Wasps (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Hendon recorded victory over Wasps (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

A dominant performance from Hendon's forwards along with a superb back-line defence allowed Hendon to pick up a comfortable 41-17 away win at Wasps.

Hendon coach Phil Smith was forced to make five changes to the previous weeks, mainly due to hard pitch injuries, and the replacements performed well against a formidable Wasps outfit.

The forwards were in action from the kick-off with a well worked driving maul from a penalty line-out for second row Pavilonis Vytantas.

From the restart, Wasps struggled to handle several attacking moves from Hendon with flanker Rossa Dooley finishing an attack before the try was converted by Cian Hynes to give the visitors a 12-0 lead.

Prop Nick Andrews then gained possession to crash through the defensive cover and score another try for Hendon.

Wasps came into the game on 20 minutes, scoring from a short penalty and driving over for a converted try.

But winger Will Theaker crossed the try line for Hendon's bonus point try for a halftime score of 24-10.

On a superb Wasps pitch, Hendon went into the second period with the breeze and sun on their backs to take full advantage of the conditions.

First to score was full-back Chris Kyingi, after another maul by the forwards led by returning players Donal O'Sullivan and Paul Julian.

Then came the try of the day from the restart with Dooley taking possession on the Hendon 10 and sprinting through the Wasps defence to score.

Wasps managed to lift their game as Hendon defended their line for 10 minutes against five Wasps scrums and eventually scored from close range as Hendon were reduced to 14 due to a technical infringement.

Theaker scored the last and seventh try of the game, which was converted by Hynes, for a final score of 17-41 to collect another five points in the Herts/Middlesex League One.

Next up for Hendon is a home clash with Verulamians.

