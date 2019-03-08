Search

Finchley pick up convincing win in first game of season

PUBLISHED: 14:00 17 September 2019

The Finchley RFC team. Picture: Victoria McCarthy

The Finchley RFC team. Picture: Victoria McCarthy

Archant

Finchley started their season with a convincing win as they beat Old Merchant Taylors (OMTs) 48-22.

A tight first twenty minutes saw both teams go close to scoring and Finchley withstanding five minutes of their opposition attacking close to their try line.

Finchley then moved the ball with more purpose and width and found success with four tries before half time to go in 22-8 up.

Two early tries for Finchley after half-time put them 36-8 up before three injuries in the back-line forced a number of positional changes.

A sustained period of pressure from OMTs saw them reduce the deficit to 36-22 before Finchley sealed the win with two late scores.

Head coach James Clarke said: "It was a very pleasing start to the season, scoring eight tries in our first league game.

"There are some areas to work on defensively this week but it's definitely a promising start and hopefully more to come as we look to back this performance up against Harrow on Saturday away."

