Finchley head coach Clarke wants greater consistency

Finchley RFC against Kilburn Cosmos RFC. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Finchley head coach James Clarke wants his side to pick up from where they left off last season and says he is feeling confident for the upcoming campaign, writes Dan Bennett.

After getting off to a poor start in London Three North West last season, Clarke's side had a better end to their campaign but could only manage a 10th-placed finish.

However, the head coach is in positive mood ahead of the start of the season as his side aim to be more consistent.

"We finished last season strongly, playing some exciting expansive rugby and running the ball from everywhere on harder pitches which suit our style of playing running rugby," Clarke said.

"Unfortunately, we had a slow start, losing a number of games narrowly, which knocked our confidence.

"Thankfully, we battled throughout the season and eventually got the victories our efforts deserved. I'm hoping we get off to a strong start this campaign and are able to build real momentum.

"If we are able to do that and show more consistency than we have in recent seasons then we are capable of beating any team on our day in this league.

"We are moving to once a week training for the first time as of October (Wednesdays evenings 7.30-9pm) with a view to getting all the players to the same session so that we can improve more as a collective.

"I'm hoping this transfers to more consistent performances on the pitch and ultimately improved results.

"I am quietly confident and definitely excited to see how we go this season with a talented young squad."

Finchley managed just five wins last season and lost 16 games to finish on 35 points, two places above the bottom.

But Clarke has been encouraged by what he has seen in pre-season and is excited with the additions to his squad.

He added: We've had a number of former Finchley RFC Under-18 players return to the club this summer after finishing university and I'm really excited to see how they add to the mix and perform at this level.

"We probably have the youngest squad in the league but we should definitely not be underestimated. We have had excellent training numbers during pre-season and there feels like an optimistic buzz around the club."