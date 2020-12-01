Search

Grassroots rugby is set to return

PUBLISHED: 17:01 01 December 2020 | UPDATED: 17:01 01 December 2020

The latest news from the local rugby union scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

The latest news from the local rugby union scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

The RFU has welcomed the news that government has given the green light for 15-a-side contact rugby union to return at grassroots level, subject to adaptations.

This comes after extensive research and consultations with Government into mitigating the risks of close contact.

By using law variations, this will limit the risk of prolonged face-to-face contact, allowing the community game to resume (everything below the Greene King IPA Championship and Allianz Premier 15s).

Clubs will be able to begin adapted training in preparation for local friendly fixtures recommencing from Friday, December 18 when the following law variations will come into effect:

There will be no scrums or mauls in the game, instead of a scrum, the game will begin with a free kick, a minimum of five and a maximum of seven players from each team are required to form a lineout, a team awarded a penalty or free kick will no longer be able to choose a scrum option, and a team awarded a penalty or free kick at a lineout can instead choose another lineout at the same mark.

RFU Rugby Development Director Steve Grainger said: “We are delighted that our submission has been approved to return to a format of 15 a-side rugby and we thank Government for working with us to find a solution that enables the safe return of the community game.

“In recent months, we have received growing support from clubs and players in favour of adaptations, with law variations preferable to the option of no rugby at all. This is wonderful news for community clubs, their volunteers, players and supporters around the country, who can now look forward to playing contact rugby for the first time since March.

“We now need to be as safe as we possibly can be and comply with all off-field social distancing and Covid-secure guidance to ensure we can continue our phased return to full contact rugby when it is safe to do so.”

England Head Coach Eddie Jones added: “I know how much work has gone into getting international rugby back.

“Having community rugby back is the next step in getting the game up and running and I am pleased for everyone involved in the community game, which has gone through a very tough time.

“They can now get excited about having rugby back in their lives.”

Grassroots rugby is set to return

The latest news from the local rugby union scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

