Search

Advanced search

RFU to review ‘Swing Low, Sweet Chariot’ history

PUBLISHED: 20:53 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 20:53 18 June 2020

PA Sport

England and Wales line-up for the national anthems before the Guinness Six Nations match at Twickenham Stadium in March

England and Wales line-up for the national anthems before the Guinness Six Nations match at Twickenham Stadium in March

PA Wire/PA Images

The Rugby Football Union is undertaking a review into the “historical context” of Swing Low, Sweet Chariot – a favourite song among England supporters which has roots in American slavery.

The song is routinely seen and heard at Twickenham, with lyrics reproduced on walls at the stadium and sung from the stands, and has been a rugby union anthem for at least three decades.

Its full history goes back much further, though, dating back to its credited author Wallace Willis – a freed slave from 19th century Oklahoma.

It became a popular spiritual in the early 20th century and was popularised again among folk musicians during the civil rights movement of the 1960s.

You may also want to watch:

Its current guise as a sporting anthem, anecdotally linked to Martin ‘Chariots’ Offiah, is one that has come under the microscope before as a potential act of cultural appropriation and current England star Maro Itoje told the Daily Mail this week he felt the lineage was “complicated”.

With the ongoing focus on the Black Lives Matters protests, the RFU has decided many who enjoy the song do not know its story and stands ready to address the issue.

A spokesperson said: “The RFU has stated we need to do more to achieve diversity and we are determined to accelerate change and grow awareness.

“The Swing Low, Sweet Chariot song has long been part of the culture of rugby and is sung by many who have no awareness of its origins or sensitivities. We are reviewing its historical context and our role in educating fans to make informed decisions.”

Genevieve Glover was recently appointed as chair of the governing body’s diversity and inclusion implementation working group, with RFU chairman Bill Sweeney saying: “We need to do more to achieve diversity across all areas of the game, including administration.

“We have undertaken some very good initiatives at grassroots level to encourage more diverse participation, however that in itself is not enough.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Mum’s Universal Credit nightmare: DWP and Camden Council apologise after benefits errors and lockdown eviction threats

Hazel Ampadu with her young son. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Free Nazanin: ‘No surprise’ as ‘game’ continues and clemency decision again delayed for jailed West Hampstead mum

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with a sixth birthday cake for Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin

Tears and cheers as London Zoo reopens

ZSL London Zoo, Camden UK. ZSL London Zoo reopens to the public with a one-way system and social distance measures in place.

Back in business: Hampstead and Highgate shops reopen after coronavirus lockdown

Florist Janet Burgess reopens Village Flowers in Highgate. Picture: Polly Hancock

Black Lives Matter: Protesters take the knee outside Alexandra Palace

Picture: Alexandra Palace

Most Read

Mum’s Universal Credit nightmare: DWP and Camden Council apologise after benefits errors and lockdown eviction threats

Hazel Ampadu with her young son. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Free Nazanin: ‘No surprise’ as ‘game’ continues and clemency decision again delayed for jailed West Hampstead mum

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with a sixth birthday cake for Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin

Tears and cheers as London Zoo reopens

ZSL London Zoo, Camden UK. ZSL London Zoo reopens to the public with a one-way system and social distance measures in place.

Back in business: Hampstead and Highgate shops reopen after coronavirus lockdown

Florist Janet Burgess reopens Village Flowers in Highgate. Picture: Polly Hancock

Black Lives Matter: Protesters take the knee outside Alexandra Palace

Picture: Alexandra Palace

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arteta: Finances could see Luiz leave Arsenal

Arsenal's David Luiz (third right) walks off the pitch after being shown a red card for a challenge inside the penalty box on Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez (left) during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium

RFU to review ‘Swing Low, Sweet Chariot’ history

England and Wales line-up for the national anthems before the Guinness Six Nations match at Twickenham Stadium in March

Clubs, governing bodies urged to increase representation at top level

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang takes a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium

Tottenham test Lo Celso, as Kane, Sissoko, Son return for restart

Tottenham Hotspur's Giovani Lo Celso (centre) in action with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Diogo Jota (left) and Joao Moutinho during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Awards double for Tottenham’s Godfrey, as Dean wins too

Tottenham's Hannah Godfrey escapes from Arsenal's Kim Little (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24