Search

Advanced search

Relegation confirmed for Saracens

PUBLISHED: 19:41 18 January 2020

Saracens celebrate winning the Gallagher Premiership Final at Twickenham Stadium, London.

Saracens celebrate winning the Gallagher Premiership Final at Twickenham Stadium, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Saracens will be relegated from the Gallagher Premiership at the end of the season.

Premiership Rugby has announced the decision after the club's salary cap breaches.

Saracens were deducted 35 points and fined £5.3million in November, having broken the cap for the past three seasons.

Darren Childs, chief executive of Premiership Rugby, said: "Premiership Rugby is prepared to take strong action to enforce the regulations governing fair competition between our clubs.

"At the conclusion of dialogue with Saracens about their compliance with the Salary Cap Regulations, it has been decided that Saracens will be relegated at the end of this season.

You may also want to watch:

"At the same time as enforcing the existing regulations, we want to ensure a level playing field for all clubs in the future, which is why we have asked Lord Myners to carry out an independently-led review of the Salary Cap."

The club, bottom of the table with minus seven points, will continue to compete in Gallagher Premiership Rugby until the end of the season.

Neil Golding, chairman of Saracens, said: "As the new chairman of Saracens I acknowledge the club has made errors in the past and we unreservedly apologise for those mistakes.

"I and the rest of the board are committed to overseeing stringent new governance measures to ensure regulatory compliance going forward."

The charges relate to a failure to disclose player payments in each of the 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

The Premiership champions have won four of the last five titles.

Premiership Rugby introduced its salary cap in 1999 to ensure the financial viability of all clubs and the competition.

Most Read

1 Avenue Road: Haringey supported housing residents baffled by ‘path to nowhere’

The 'path to nowhere' at 1 Avenue Road in Shepherd's Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe

Haringey boss Loizou vows to keep fighting despite departures and injuries

Coby Rowe has left Haringey to join Sutton. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Marvel’s new Eternals film spotted filming with ‘small army’ on Hampstead Heath

Marvel Studios filming The Eternals on Hampstead Heath. Picture: James Rossiter

Muswell Hill teenager set Jewish man’s hair on fire in antisemitic attack

The 16-year-old was sentenced at Highbury Corner Youth Court. Picture: Archant

“I’ve had customers nearly crying”: Belsize Park launderette boss “relieved” after Hampstead greengrocers pull out of plans to move into England’s Lane site

The launderette, saved for now, is in 49 England's Lane and attracts customers from as far as Golders Green and Archway. Picture: Michael Boniface

Most Read

1 Avenue Road: Haringey supported housing residents baffled by ‘path to nowhere’

The 'path to nowhere' at 1 Avenue Road in Shepherd's Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe

Haringey boss Loizou vows to keep fighting despite departures and injuries

Coby Rowe has left Haringey to join Sutton. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Marvel’s new Eternals film spotted filming with ‘small army’ on Hampstead Heath

Marvel Studios filming The Eternals on Hampstead Heath. Picture: James Rossiter

Muswell Hill teenager set Jewish man’s hair on fire in antisemitic attack

The 16-year-old was sentenced at Highbury Corner Youth Court. Picture: Archant

“I’ve had customers nearly crying”: Belsize Park launderette boss “relieved” after Hampstead greengrocers pull out of plans to move into England’s Lane site

The launderette, saved for now, is in 49 England's Lane and attracts customers from as far as Golders Green and Archway. Picture: Michael Boniface

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Relegation confirmed for Saracens

Saracens celebrate winning the Gallagher Premiership Final at Twickenham Stadium, London.

Arsenal 1-1 Sheffield United player ratings: Martinelli steps up in Aubameyang’s absence

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli (left) celebrates scoring his sides first goal of the game with Nicolas Pepe during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Arsenal 1-1 Sheffield United: Gunners let lead slip to drop points at home

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Tottenham boss Mourinho counts cost of Kane absence

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho (left) hands referee Michael Oliver the ball during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road

Premier League: Watford 0 Tottenham 0

Watford's Gerard Deulofeu (centre) and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Winks battle for the ball
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists