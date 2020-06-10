Search

Advanced search

Premiership rugby stars ‘could go on strike’

PUBLISHED: 14:16 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:16 10 June 2020

PA Sport

Saracens players lift the trophy following victory in the Gallagher Premiership Final at Twickenham Stadium, London.

Saracens players lift the trophy following victory in the Gallagher Premiership Final at Twickenham Stadium, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Premiership rugby stars could go on strike over contractual issues arising from the league’s expected confirmation of a reduction of next season’s salary cap by up to 25 per cent.

Rugby Players’ Association chairman and Harlequins prop Mark Lambert says some of his members are being “strong-armed” into accepting reduced contracts as a result, and could not rule out taking the ultimate sanction.

Clubs have started returning to non-contact training this week having reportedly struck a unanimous deal to reduce the salary cap to help ease the financial burden of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lambert, who has made 239 appearances for Quins, told Press Association: “We very much see it (a strike) in any walk of life as the last action, and something you would look to avoid for the benefit of all stakeholders, because it is an extreme move.

“But it’s difficult for us to entirely rule out any options when we’re in the current situation where we’ve got members with existing, fixed-term contracts in some senses essentially being strong-armed into thinking they have no choice but to sign an inferior contract.”

You may also want to watch:

Lambert said that while the RPA fully appreciates the need to face up to what he described as the “unprecedented financial challenges”, he could not condone the “absolute disregard” with which players have been treated during the process.

In an earlier statement, he said: “Players at some clubs are now being served with ultimatums and being put under undue pressure to sign amended contracts through the manufactured deadline of June 18.

“To be clear, this is a totally unacceptable way to operate. Players are the lifeblood of the game and should be treated with respect. Players should not engage with this approach.

“This latest situation could have been entirely avoided with a collaborative and transparent approach and we now find ourselves heading towards a significant legal dispute unless meaningful and genuine dialogue takes place urgently.”

Premiership players have already undertaken 25 per cent wage cuts during the coronavirus lockdown, and face the prospect of the reductions being made permanent under the new arrangement.

The salary cap reduction was agreed partly as a consequence of a review by Lord Myners, commissioned by Premiership Rugby, in the wake of the breaches by Saracens.

Myners’ review found the current level of the cap to be broadly unsustainable, with only one Premiership club recording a profit last season, and called for tougher sanctions for clubs breaching the limit in future.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Haringey children’s chief sacked over handling of damning High Court case – but she defends actions as ‘putting children first’

Cllr Zena Brabazon (far right) as part of Cllr Joe Ejiofor's initial, now much-changed, cabinet. Picture: Haringey Council

‘This is for them’: Political supremo super-mum takes Covid-19 captaincy in her stride

Livia Paggi, of Swiss Cottage, with her three-year-old daughter Alma at Hampstead Community Centre. Picture: Livia Paggi

Black Lives Matter: More than 300 attend Highgate protest while MP attends ‘powerful’ Crouch End demo

Black Lives Matter protesters in Highgate's Pond Square. Picture: Isla Kammerling

Shop local: Muswell Hill residents urged to back businesses

Muswell Hill during lockdown. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

Demand soars for Kentish Town fruit and veg boxes as GP and church chip in

Reverend Alexandra Lilley, priest-in-charge of St George and All Saints. Picture: Kentish Town Vegbox

Most Read

Haringey children’s chief sacked over handling of damning High Court case – but she defends actions as ‘putting children first’

Cllr Zena Brabazon (far right) as part of Cllr Joe Ejiofor's initial, now much-changed, cabinet. Picture: Haringey Council

‘This is for them’: Political supremo super-mum takes Covid-19 captaincy in her stride

Livia Paggi, of Swiss Cottage, with her three-year-old daughter Alma at Hampstead Community Centre. Picture: Livia Paggi

Black Lives Matter: More than 300 attend Highgate protest while MP attends ‘powerful’ Crouch End demo

Black Lives Matter protesters in Highgate's Pond Square. Picture: Isla Kammerling

Shop local: Muswell Hill residents urged to back businesses

Muswell Hill during lockdown. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

Demand soars for Kentish Town fruit and veg boxes as GP and church chip in

Reverend Alexandra Lilley, priest-in-charge of St George and All Saints. Picture: Kentish Town Vegbox

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Premiership rugby stars ‘could go on strike’

Saracens players lift the trophy following victory in the Gallagher Premiership Final at Twickenham Stadium, London.

Former Arsenal striker Smith joins domestic violence campaign

Arsenal's Kelly Smith celebrates after winning the SSE Women's FA Cup

Coronavirus: Southgate planning for England action in September

England manager Gareth Southgate

Wingate bag new sponsor in Posh owner MacAnthony as they still bid to raise funds

Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony poses with former manager Darren Ferguson (right) (Pic: Chris Radburn/PA)

Southgate: England players ‘would walk off’ if racially abused again

England manager Gareth Southgate
Drive 24