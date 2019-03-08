Search

Exciting effort pleases Saracens boss after grabbing 50 points in Northampton Saints win

PUBLISHED: 07:48 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:48 07 October 2019

Saracens travelled to Franklin's Gardens to take on Northampton Saints in the Premiership Rugby Cup.

There was enough effort and excitement in Saracens' 54-28 win at Northampton Saints to keep Adam Powell more than content.

The senior academy coach saw his team bag seven of the 11 tries in the Premiership Rugby Cup success at Franklin's Gardens, with the second-half in particular highlighting the talent and potential in the young side.

And as long as they continue to do that, he will continue to be happy.

He said: "The way we controlled the game in the second half was good. That allowed us to get field position but even in the first half our attacking play was good.

"We were linking really well, attacking together in numbers and that was really pleasing.

"The fundamentals are did we go into this together as a group and work hard for each other? I think that is true. Did we physically front up? Yes, for the most part although some of our defence could have been better.

"I'm happy with that because our effort and the excitement were there. When we start talking about the technical aspects, there are always going to be things we can improve.

"But as long as the effort is there and it is exciting then I am happy. If you can nail that then results will follow."

That were down sides though involving two of the team's promising 19-year-olds. A nasty-looking injury to Sean Reffell saw him stretchered from the field with his neck in a brace while Charlie Watson's day ended just three minutes after coming on when frustrations at a ruck saw his foot catch the head of Andy Symons, an incident which saw referee Craig Maxwell-Keys brandish a yellow to the Saints man but red to the Saracen.

Everything though is a learning curve for Powell.

"He will learn and it is a harsh lesson to learn," said the coach.

"He's a youngster who has come on and he wants to impress and someone is cynically holding his leg, we've all been there, and he has caught him in the face.

"I understand why they have given him a red but he will learn from this and he will come back and be a good player."

For now the focus shifts to Saturday and the final game of the cup's group stages, a trip to Harlequins.

Qualification remains in their own hands with a bonus-point win enough to earn them a semi-final spot.

Powell though is once more concentrating on the performance.

"We'll see what happens," he said. "We want to go out there and play well. If we do that and we control the game with a good disciplined performance, then I'll be happy.

"Then whatever happens on the back of that happens."

