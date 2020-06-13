Search

Advanced search

Rugby: Player strike ‘would be foolhardy’ says Lord Myners

PUBLISHED: 15:30 13 June 2020

PA Sport

A Premiership Rugby match ball

A Premiership Rugby match ball

PA Wire/PA Images

Lord Myners has warned rugby union players it would be “foolhardy” to feel they need to go on strike after his review prompted clubs to announce a substantial cut to the salary cap from next season.

The unanimous decision by clubs to cut the cap from £6.4million to £5m for next season has led to a row between the Rugby Players’ Association and Premiership clubs.

On Friday, the RPA described it as a “sad day in the history of rugby” after clubs released a joint statement accusing the union of serving to “sow division and create uncertainty” instead of supporting its members.

But Myners, who conducted a review in the wake of Saracens’ salary cap breaches and found the current level to be broadly unsustainable, has urged caution from both sides, warning the sport could face a financial crisis if compromises cannot be made.

“Common sense would say we need to sit down and have constructive, respectful discussions,” Myners told the Guardian.

You may also want to watch:

“It would be foolhardy for the players to feel they’ve been pushed into a situation where they have to strike. If you’re an owner wondering how much longer you want to go on writing annual cheques, nothing’s more likely to tip you over the line than being exposed to industrial action.”

Players across England’s top-flight had taken temporary 25 per cent wage cuts in response to the coronavirus crisis, but some clubs are now aiming to reduce high-earners’ salaries permanently.

The RPA claimed on Wednesday that players were being put under undue pressure to sign amended contracts before a “manufactured” deadline of June 18 and warned a “significant legal dispute” was inevitable unless genuine and urgent dialogue took place.

Myners warned the current structure of the Premiership Rugby board, in which the chief executive does not have a vote, must be reviewed in the long-term interests of the game.

“Now is not a bad time to have a look at the governance of the Premiership,” he said.

“What is missing from almost every echelon of rugby is the presence of independent voices. We don’t really have one in Premiership Rugby.

“I think it would lead to better decision-making. Somebody has to say: ‘What’s good for the future of this game that we care passionately about?’ That’s the element that’s currently lacking.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Slew of graffiti the ‘worst’ in West Hampstead ‘for a decade’

Graffiti daubed in West Hampstead. Picture: Ian Cohen

Man who admitted attempted robbery of Arsenal stars Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac in Hampstead has sentence reduced on appeal

Metropolitan Police undated handout photo of Ashley Smith, the armed attacker who attempted to rob two Arsenal footballers of luxury watches worth £200,000, who has had his sentence cut on appeal. Picture: PA/Met Police

Tottenham’s Alli banned over coronavirus joke

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli during the Premier League match against Watford at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Haringey children’s chief sacked over handling of damning High Court case – but she defends actions as ‘putting children first’

Cllr Zena Brabazon (far right) as part of Cllr Joe Ejiofor's initial, now much-changed, cabinet. Picture: Haringey Council

Black Lives Matter: More than 300 attend Highgate protest while MP attends ‘powerful’ Crouch End demo

Black Lives Matter protesters in Highgate's Pond Square. Picture: Isla Kammerling

Most Read

Slew of graffiti the ‘worst’ in West Hampstead ‘for a decade’

Graffiti daubed in West Hampstead. Picture: Ian Cohen

Man who admitted attempted robbery of Arsenal stars Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac in Hampstead has sentence reduced on appeal

Metropolitan Police undated handout photo of Ashley Smith, the armed attacker who attempted to rob two Arsenal footballers of luxury watches worth £200,000, who has had his sentence cut on appeal. Picture: PA/Met Police

Tottenham’s Alli banned over coronavirus joke

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli during the Premier League match against Watford at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Haringey children’s chief sacked over handling of damning High Court case – but she defends actions as ‘putting children first’

Cllr Zena Brabazon (far right) as part of Cllr Joe Ejiofor's initial, now much-changed, cabinet. Picture: Haringey Council

Black Lives Matter: More than 300 attend Highgate protest while MP attends ‘powerful’ Crouch End demo

Black Lives Matter protesters in Highgate's Pond Square. Picture: Isla Kammerling

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Mourinho: Tottenham must adapt to empty stadiums

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho

Rugby: Player strike ‘would be foolhardy’ says Lord Myners

A Premiership Rugby match ball

Lloris: Tottenham cannot afford losses when Premier League restarts

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris reacts during the UEFA Champions League Final at the Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid.

Coronavirus: Pakistan tour ‘not linked to return visit’

Pakistan's Misbah ul Haq

Dubious decisions from bizarre Olympic boxing events down the years

A general view of the Olympic rings near the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London
Drive 24