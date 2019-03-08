Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Skolars well beaten on trip to Oldham

PUBLISHED: 11:00 26 March 2019

Andrew Jackson at the VestaCare Stadium

The latest news from the local rugby league scene (pic: Mike Egerton/PA)

The latest news from the local rugby league scene (pic: Mike Egerton/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Betfred League One: Oldham 34 London Skolars 4

London Skolars fell to a heavy 34-4 defeat away to Oldham in Betfred League One, mustering just a solitary try.

James Meadows tried to unlock the Roughyeds defence early on with a couple of grubber kicks, but it was the home side that opened the scoring through Phil Joy, who touched down despite a high tackle on his way to the line.

Oldham went further ahead after they charged down a Skolars kick and then gained further possession from a penalty with Zac McComb taking advantage of some slack tackling.

London had a chance to attack early in the second half when Richard Wilkinson stopped a penalty kick from finding touch, with Jordan Williams’ run getting him close to the line.

Joy, however, scored his second try for the Roughyeds, taking a short pass from Matt Wilkinson at speed to score under the posts, with Dave Hewitt kicking an easy conversion.

Hewitt’s penalty kick a few minutes later was from further out, glancing the inside of the post on its way over.

Skolars kicked out on the full from the restart, giving the home team another penalty.

McComb was held up over the line from the resulting attack, before London’s sole try came from another Meadows kick.

Joe Brown collected to score out wide on the left, though he was unable to add the conversion in a strong wind.

Two further tries in three minutes from Jack Spencer and Kyran Johnson increased Roughyeds’ lead.

Skolars tried to stop the flow of attacks, getting a hand to a couple of Oldham passes, but that saw them have to defend repeated tackle sets and eventually a gap came for Lee Kershaw to score on the right with four minutes remaining.

London are without a game this weekend and are next in action in the league at home to Workington Town on April 6 at 12.15pm

That match is the first in a double header at the New River Stadium that day, with the game followed by Toronto Wolfpack against Sheffield Eagles in the Betfred Championship.

Most Read

Ex-staff take action over unpaid wages and ageism at celebrity hotspot Beach Blanket Babylon

Ex-employee Tomer Amar outside of Beach Blanket Babylon in Shoreditch. Picture: Ken Mears

Revealed: North London’s billion-pound sell-off of right to buy properties

Stoneleigh Terrace on the Whittington Estate in Camden, where flats have sold for up to £815,000. Picture: Polly Hancock

Café Hampstead: Questions over banned company director Robert Newmark’s links to fashionable restaurant

Robert Newmark in 2015. Picture: Tom Dunkley

Sir William Stanley Peart, Highgate medical pioneer and roller-blading pensioner, dies aged 96

Sir William Stanley Peart: 'in characteristic pose, bird-watching in Blakeney Norfolk and wearing his favourite colour, turquoise.' Picture: Celia Pett

Café Hampstead: Banned director interviewing staff for troubled restaurant as ex-employee wins £10k at tribunal

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Ex-staff take action over unpaid wages and ageism at celebrity hotspot Beach Blanket Babylon

Ex-employee Tomer Amar outside of Beach Blanket Babylon in Shoreditch. Picture: Ken Mears

Revealed: North London’s billion-pound sell-off of right to buy properties

Stoneleigh Terrace on the Whittington Estate in Camden, where flats have sold for up to £815,000. Picture: Polly Hancock

Café Hampstead: Questions over banned company director Robert Newmark’s links to fashionable restaurant

Robert Newmark in 2015. Picture: Tom Dunkley

Sir William Stanley Peart, Highgate medical pioneer and roller-blading pensioner, dies aged 96

Sir William Stanley Peart: 'in characteristic pose, bird-watching in Blakeney Norfolk and wearing his favourite colour, turquoise.' Picture: Celia Pett

Café Hampstead: Banned director interviewing staff for troubled restaurant as ex-employee wins £10k at tribunal

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Skolars well beaten on trip to Oldham

The latest news from the local rugby league scene (pic: Mike Egerton/PA)

Middlesex batsman Gubbins feeling in good nick as new Law era looms for Lord’s

England Lions batsman Nick Gubbins in action at Worcester (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Fears that new traffic restrictions in Hampstead could create rat run outside primary school

Christchurch Primary School children protest proposed road layout changes some fear would route more traffic past their school. Picture: Joshua Thurston

How Do We Remember? Adam Forman at Highgate Gallery

Adam Forman How Do We Remember? exhibition at Highgate Gallery

Album review: Luke Sital-Singh – A Golden State

Luke Sital-Singh's new album, A Golden State, is released on April 5.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists