Skolars well beaten on trip to Oldham

The latest news from the local rugby league scene (pic: Mike Egerton/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Betfred League One: Oldham 34 London Skolars 4

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

London Skolars fell to a heavy 34-4 defeat away to Oldham in Betfred League One, mustering just a solitary try.

James Meadows tried to unlock the Roughyeds defence early on with a couple of grubber kicks, but it was the home side that opened the scoring through Phil Joy, who touched down despite a high tackle on his way to the line.

Oldham went further ahead after they charged down a Skolars kick and then gained further possession from a penalty with Zac McComb taking advantage of some slack tackling.

London had a chance to attack early in the second half when Richard Wilkinson stopped a penalty kick from finding touch, with Jordan Williams’ run getting him close to the line.

Joy, however, scored his second try for the Roughyeds, taking a short pass from Matt Wilkinson at speed to score under the posts, with Dave Hewitt kicking an easy conversion.

Hewitt’s penalty kick a few minutes later was from further out, glancing the inside of the post on its way over.

Skolars kicked out on the full from the restart, giving the home team another penalty.

McComb was held up over the line from the resulting attack, before London’s sole try came from another Meadows kick.

Joe Brown collected to score out wide on the left, though he was unable to add the conversion in a strong wind.

Two further tries in three minutes from Jack Spencer and Kyran Johnson increased Roughyeds’ lead.

Skolars tried to stop the flow of attacks, getting a hand to a couple of Oldham passes, but that saw them have to defend repeated tackle sets and eventually a gap came for Lee Kershaw to score on the right with four minutes remaining.

London are without a game this weekend and are next in action in the league at home to Workington Town on April 6 at 12.15pm

That match is the first in a double header at the New River Stadium that day, with the game followed by Toronto Wolfpack against Sheffield Eagles in the Betfred Championship.