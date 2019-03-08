Gray knows Saracens must improve for final at Saints

Will Skelton carries the ball forward for Saracens at Bath in the Gallagher Premiership (pic: David Davies/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Allianz Park outfit were beaten 18-9 away to Bath in the Gallagher Premiership last weekend

Saracens last won the domestic cup in the 2014/15 season, with the final also at Franklin's Gardens (pic: Tony Marshall/PA) Saracens last won the domestic cup in the 2014/15 season, with the final also at Franklin's Gardens (pic: Tony Marshall/PA)

Saracens will hope to claim the first part of an unprecedented treble this season when they face Northampton Saints in the final of the Premiership Rugby Cup on Sunday.

As well as being in the final of the domestic cup, the north Londoners are currently second in the Aviva Premiership and host Glasgow Warriors in the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals later this month.

The Allianz Park outfit are well on course for a highly-successful season, but know their chances of winning all three trophies rests on Sunday’s final.

With Saints the highest seed out of the two finalists, they will enjoy home advantage with Sunday’s showpiece event taking place at Franklin’s Gardens.

Sarries, though, already have one victory at Northampton this term having won 38-27 in the league in September and will hope to replicate that success this weekend.

Hooker Joe Gray is aware, though, that the north Londoners will have to improve to beat Saints after losing 18-9 in the league at Bath on Friday night.

The 30-year-old told the club website: “It was a really frustrating, disappointing game against Bath. It was very tough and a lot of it was our own doing.

“Our discipline let us down a lot and we had a lot of opportunities which we messed up due to our lack of discipline.

“There were lots of opportunities out there, but we just let Bath into the game and gave them momentum.

“We lost a lot of the physical battle and they got momentum to play; they had too much time, too much space and we let them offload.

“In the conditions, we knew it was going to be a physical battle. We needed to get off the line, hit people when we carried and drive hard, but we didn’t do that for large parts of the game.

“Everyone has to have a big week going into the final.”

The domestic cup has been a competition full of great memories for Saracens in the past, having won it twice previously in its various guises.

Their last success, though, came in the 2014-15 campaign when a 20-year-old Maro Itoje led the north Londoners to glory against Exter Chiefs in the final.

Sarries will hope to claim their third domestic cup title with a victory at Saints in Sunday’s final as they aim to keep their hopes of an historic treble alive.