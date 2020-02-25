'No positives' for McCall as Wasps sting Saracens

Saracens head coach Mark McCall PA Wire/PA Images

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall accepted there were no positives to take from their 60-10 loss at Wasps.

The home side ran in eight tries in a record victory, with Zach Kibirige and Brad Shields scoring twice each.

Jack Willis, Nizaam Carr, Jacob Umaga and Gabriel Oghre also tuoched down, as Jimmy Gopperth added 20 points from the kicking tee.

Ali Crossdale touched down on his first Gallagher Premiership start for Saracens just before the interval, after some good build-up play put Duncan Taylor in to supply the telling pass.

And Alex Lewington went over for a second score towards the end, sprinting home to score.

But those tries were scant consolation for the defending champions and McCall said: "It's hugely disappointing and the opposite from last week when we had a very good win over Sale.

"A number of areas were not up to scratch as we've got a number of young players in our group, who couldn't reproduce last week's form.

"They gave us some harsh lessons and on the night, they were really quality opponents. It's one of those games, where you wouldn't know where to start in assessing where it all went wrong."

Wasps' interim boss Lee Blackett felt his side's display had been coming for some time, as they surpassed their 64-23 win at Allianz Park in Feburary 2016.

They lost forward Kieran Brookes and Thomas Young to injuries before kick-off but did not let it affect them and Blackett said: "We feel we've been building a performance like that for some time.

"We talked about playing at the Ricoh as we felt we were putting too much pressure on ourselves when we play here, so we tried to remember what a great stadium it is and to go out and enjoy ourselves.

"I thought we were very clinical and showed great intent as our attack was very good and we won a number of crucial turnovers in the first half."

Saracens are back on the road this weekend as they travel to Franklin'

s Gardens to take on Northampton Saints, who are currently in fourth place after losing 57-7 at leaders Exeter on Sunday.