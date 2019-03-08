New River Stadium to host World Cup qualifier

The latest news from the local rugby league scene (pic: Mike Egerton/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Greece and Norway to face off ahead of London Skolars' Betfred League One clash with Doncaster

International rugby league will grace the New River Stadium in north London later this month when Greece play Norway in a World Cup qualifier on May 18.

The match, which gets underway at 1.15pm, serves as a curtain-raiser to London Skolars' Betfred League One game against Doncaster at 4.30pm.

You may also want to watch:

Tickets for the day, which will allow supporters to watch both matches, are priced at £12 and can be purchased by visiting Skolars' website and following the link.

Skolars, meanwhile, are also offering free season tickets to residents of the London Borough of Haringey.

North London's only professional rugby league club are hoping to strengthen their links to the community in which they have been based for the last 20 years with the offer.

Anyone interested in applying for the free season ticket offer that is available to Haringey residents should send an email containing their name and address to info@skolarsrl.com.