Dom Morris admitted he is looking forward to the new challenge of playing in the Championship with Saracens next season, after extending his stay at the club.

Dom Morris is congratulated by Rotimi Segun after scoring for Saracens against Exeter Chiefs (pic: Paul Harding/PA) Dom Morris is congratulated by Rotimi Segun after scoring for Saracens against Exeter Chiefs (pic: Paul Harding/PA)

Morris joined Saracens at the age of 15 and progressed through the academy to make his senior debut during the 2018-19 season.

And despite seeing injury hold up his progress since then, the 22-year-old centre is looking to gain a regular spot in the side and build on his 18 appearances after signing for two more years.

“I’m personally looking forward to the challenge of the Championship,” Morris told the club website.

“It will be quite useful for me to hopefully get some valuable game time by impressing the coaches. I’ve got some great relationships at the club that have really helped me grow as a player over the years.

“I’m really looking forward to playing a bit more and being part of an exciting journey going forward.”

Morris made his Premiership bow against Wasps and scored on his first home league outing at Allianz Park against Exeter Chiefs.

And the England under-20 international has been able to learn plenty from the likes of clubmates Brad Barritt, Duncan Taylor and Alex Lozowski.

He added: “The environment at Sarries makes you grow as a player and person. Everyone genuinely cares about you and wants you to get better.

“There’s an amazing bunch of players in the squad. We’ve got some really good young players coming up and then you have the experienced and international players, so it’s a great place to learn and grow as a player.

“As a place to learn and grow I don’t think there is anywhere better and I feel massively developed from the first time I came in.

“There’s an amazing culture at the club and that showed when the hard times hit. As a group we came together and had some memorable games.

“As a group when things get tough, Saracens as a club is good at getting behind each other and there is a great group of friends here who work hard for each other. I just want to keep improving and be a big part of the squad.”

Director or rugby Mark McCall said: “Dom is a young player with a very bright future. He has had to contend with some frustrating long-term injuries, but we were able to witness some glimpses of his exciting potential in the series of games prior to lockdown.

“Dom will have a big role to play over the next 12 months and we are looking forward to watching him develop and improve his game.”