McCall pleased to see Saracens intensity

Saracens' Richard Barrington breaks during the Gallagher Premiership match at Allianz Park, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall was pleased to see his side bounce back from defeat at Exeter with a convincing 62-5 win over Worcester.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Saracens' Elliot Daly goes over for a try during the Gallagher Premiership match at Allianz Park, London. Saracens' Elliot Daly goes over for a try during the Gallagher Premiership match at Allianz Park, London.

The defending champions ran in 10 tries at Allianz Park, six days after their 14-7 loss against the Chiefs at Sandy Park.

However, they remain well adrift at the foot of the Gallagher Premiership table following their 35-point deduction for breaching the salary cap and McCall said: "When we looked at the Exeter performance properly, it was really frustrating to see our lack of intensity at crucial points.

"We were outworked by Exeter so fair play to them for that, but it's something we don't want to happen.

"We want to play with intensity and properly work hard and as we saw here that gives you a lot of good things in rugby. We enjoyed it and we want to enjoy our rugby.

"We did that in the first 30 minutes and got a lot of rewards. The second half was very disjointed because of all the injuries."

Worcester boss Alan Solomons admitted his "massive concern" about the neck injury suffered by replacement Michael Fatialofa.

You may also want to watch:

Fatialofa, a 27-year-old second row from Auckland, had been on the pitch for just over a minute when he was hurt while taking the ball into contact.

Play was held up for almost 10 minutes as he received medical attention and, having been carried from the pitch on a stretcher, he was taken by ambulance to St Mary's hospital accompanied by the team doctor and a travelling reserve.

"For me, a neck injury like that is a massive concern and I am worried about it, but I haven't had any report from the hospital," Solomons said.

"It seemed like he dropped his head as he went into contact, but I haven't studied the footage. It seems like he's taken a blow to the neck.

"The medics have taken all precautions and have done everything possible. We've contacted his partner to let her know."

McCall added: "Our thoughts are with Michael Fatialofa. It didn't look great. His health is the most important thing."

Solomons refused to criticise his players in a brutally one-sided clash that saw Saracens secure the bonus point on the half-hour mark.

The South African felt Worcester were on the receiving end of a backlash after the champions lost at Exeter, adding: "We were comprehensively outplayed by a side that played magnificently. They were outstanding and simply too good on the day.

"We knew they weren't at their best against Exeter last week and we knew there would be a backlash. We couldn't stem their momentum."