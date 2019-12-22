Search

Advanced search

McCall hails Max effect as Saracens come from behind to tame Bristol Bears

PUBLISHED: 13:00 22 December 2019

Saracens' Max Malins in action during a Gallagher Premiership match at Allianz Park (pic Bradley Collyer/PA)

Saracens' Max Malins in action during a Gallagher Premiership match at Allianz Park (pic Bradley Collyer/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Saracens coach Mark McCall likened Max Malins to New Zealand full-back Beauden Barrett after their 47-13 victory over Bristol.

The Gallagher Premiership champions looked like they would be in for a real fight against the Bears until Malins' try on the stroke of half-time allowed them to romp home.

He added a second try after the break and the 22-year-old, who is also capable of playing at fly-half, was then compared to the similarly versatile All Black by McCall.

"Max Malins at full-back just looked like a great player," he said. "He reminds me a little bit of a young Beauden Barrett who wanted to be a fly-half but played 15 in his early years for the Hurricanes and the All Blacks."

The five points helped Saracens cut the gap on Leicester at the foot of the table following their 35-point deduction, but McCall insists the position in the table is not a focus.

He added: "We are not counting points; well I am certainly not looking at the table.

You may also want to watch:

"I'm actually really pleased with the way we defended in the last 15 minutes because the game was done and won, and I thought we had an appetite not to concede during that period which was really encouraging.

"What I am really pleased about is that we could have been frustrated with the scoreboard after 30 minutes but we stuck to task and kept going and I think all of the points we scored in the second half were a result of some of the really good work done in the first half."

The Bears had started strongly with an early Luke Morahan try, but from the moment Malins ran in Sarries' second for a 14-13 half-time lead, the home side cruised with Pat Lam in no doubt as to where the game was lost.

He said: "The 10 minutes after half-time were the worst 10 minutes we have played all year.

"The thing we said about Sarries is that you just cannot give them any ins into the game, you have got to go toe to toe and stay in the fight.

"Unfortunately, we conceded soft tries after half-time, missing high balls, silly penalties, little knock-ons and all of these things gave them field position and then they just rolled and started to go.

"Then we were just playing catch-up and that's why I got some of the key boys off for next week, but I can't fault the effort.

"We knew when you play a quality team like this it is just like playing a final because they are desperate to win these games and they are a good side and they have built that over 11 years."

Most Read

Mystery over origin of Hampstead Heath tree which has become ‘guerilla art’

'Guerilla art'? Bricks appeared in a dead tree on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Geoff Barraclough

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

West Hampstead homophobic bus attack: Teen has sentence extended

Melania Geymona and her girlfriend after they were both assaulted on the N31 nightbus in Camden in a homophobic attack. Picture: Melania Geymona

Liveable Crouch End: ‘Improvements needed’ says report showing impact of traffic trial

Middle Lane, which was closed to through traffic as part of a Liveable Neighbourhoods trial. Picture: Sam Volpe

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

Most Read

Mystery over origin of Hampstead Heath tree which has become ‘guerilla art’

'Guerilla art'? Bricks appeared in a dead tree on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Geoff Barraclough

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

West Hampstead homophobic bus attack: Teen has sentence extended

Melania Geymona and her girlfriend after they were both assaulted on the N31 nightbus in Camden in a homophobic attack. Picture: Melania Geymona

Liveable Crouch End: ‘Improvements needed’ says report showing impact of traffic trial

Middle Lane, which was closed to through traffic as part of a Liveable Neighbourhoods trial. Picture: Sam Volpe

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

McCall hails Max effect as Saracens come from behind to tame Bristol Bears

Saracens' Max Malins in action during a Gallagher Premiership match at Allianz Park (pic Bradley Collyer/PA)

Ljungberg: Arteta will make Arsenal even better

Everton coach Duncan Ferguson (left) and Arsenal coach Freddie Ljungberg on the touchline

Martin Peters

Martin Peters, West Ham United

Premiership: Saracens 47 Bristol 13

Saracens Max Malins during the Gallagher Premiership match at Allianz Park, London.

Everton 0-0 Arsenal

Everton's Tom Davies (left) and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists