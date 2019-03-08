Search

Advanced search

Rugby: Saracens' McCall hails 'great moment' for Manu

PUBLISHED: 09:35 03 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:35 03 November 2019

Saracens' Manu Vunipola during the Gallagher Premiership match at the Allianz Stadium, London.

Saracens' Manu Vunipola during the Gallagher Premiership match at the Allianz Stadium, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Manu Vunipola showed impeccable temperament to steer Saracens to victory over London Irish, according to director of rugby Mark McCall.

Saracens tied the game at 13-13 with just two minutes left at Allianz Park when Ben Earl dotted down off the back of a driving maul and although Vunipola missed the conversion, he made amends with a successful penalty with the final kick of the game.

On day that the 19-year-old's cousins Billy and Mako suffered World Cup final heartbreak with England, the Vunipola family had something to celebrate at least and McCall was impressed by the teenager's ability to hold his nerve under pressure.

"We gave ourselves that one opportunity we needed," he said. "It was a great moment for Manu as a young player.

"He has a very good temperament, and to step up to kick the winning penalty shows quite a lot of it. Having missed the one before, it increases the pressure, but he did well.

"We're relieved but we experienced the opposite emotion a couple of weeks ago when the opposition (Northampton) kicked a penalty in the last second. We should enjoy what happened in the last five minutes."

You may also want to watch:

Saracens have two wins from three Premiership Rugby games and with their World Cup stars soon to return, McCall is positive.

"This was always going to be a testing period for us with so many players at the World Cup," he added. "This group have shown some real grit and been prepared for tough games. To have nine points from three games is pretty decent.

"We need to let the dust settle after the World Cup final, give them some space, talk to the players individually and see how they feel before we make any decisions."

Irish were unfortunate to only leave with a losing bonus point as Albert Tuisue's second-half try put them in front and they grimly held on until the late drama.

"Any time we lose a game like that, you're always going to be extremely disappointed at the end of it," said Exiles director of rugby Declan Kidney.

"Saracens are a club that are used to winning, and it takes a while to get that.

"What we're trying to do is be is the best team we can every time we take the pitch. There was a list of lessons we learnt from the Sale match (a 41-7 defeat last week).

"Every team brings a different type of challenge, so it's very hard to compare one with the other. I think we will learn lessons from this game and we will be better again in the next match."

Most Read

Muswell Hill stabbing: Man fighting for his life after high street knife attack

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Muswell Hill. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Muswell Hill stabbing: 21-year-old charged with GBH after high street knife attack

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Muswell Hill. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Shoplifters stealing ‘£4,000’ of goods a week from Hampstead M&S as staff fight to stop thieves

M&S Foodhall in Pond Street, Hampstead. Picture: Harry Taylor

Liveable Crouch End: Council chief reacts to scheme’s critics and ‘understands concerns’

Traffic at the bottom of Hornsey High Street where it meets Middle Lane. Picture: Supplied

New fraud under investigation at Barnet Council after payment anomalies discovered by auditors

Hendon Town Hall. Picture: Matt Brown/Flickr/Creative Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Most Read

Muswell Hill stabbing: Man fighting for his life after high street knife attack

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Muswell Hill. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Muswell Hill stabbing: 21-year-old charged with GBH after high street knife attack

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Muswell Hill. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Shoplifters stealing ‘£4,000’ of goods a week from Hampstead M&S as staff fight to stop thieves

M&S Foodhall in Pond Street, Hampstead. Picture: Harry Taylor

Liveable Crouch End: Council chief reacts to scheme’s critics and ‘understands concerns’

Traffic at the bottom of Hornsey High Street where it meets Middle Lane. Picture: Supplied

New fraud under investigation at Barnet Council after payment anomalies discovered by auditors

Hendon Town Hall. Picture: Matt Brown/Flickr/Creative Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

10-men Wingate & Finchley fail to hold off Rocks

Luke Ifil of Wingate and Finchley (Pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Rugby: Saracens’ McCall hails ‘great moment’ for Manu

Saracens' Manu Vunipola during the Gallagher Premiership match at the Allianz Stadium, London.

Hockey: GB teams take step towards Tokyo Olympics

Great Britain's women celebrate a goal against Chile (pic GB Hockey)

‘Disappointing from the start’ - Haringey boss Loizou left frustrated after defeat to Horsham

Tom Loizou gives instructions to his Haringey Borough team (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Premiership: Saracens 16 London Irish 13

Saracens' Manu Vunipola during the Gallagher Premiership match at the Allianz Stadium, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists