Saracens confirm contract extension for England prop Vunipola as George stays too

Saracens' Mako Vunipola is tackled by Bath's Francois Louw during the Gallagher Premiership match at the Recreation Ground, Bath. PA Wire/PA Images

Saracens this week confirmed that England prop Mako Vunipola has committed his future to the club.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 29-year-old will extend his nine-year stay in north London, having grown to become an influential figure on and off the field.

Vunipola has played a key role in the club’s domestic and European success and will feature in the Championship in 2020-21, as they look to bounce back from relegation from the Gallagher Premiership following a points deduction for salary cap breaches.

“This club has been very good to me and are very good to me,” said Vunipola, who has made 168 appearances for Saracens so far, while becoming a mainstay in the England side and going on the British & Irish Lions tours of Australia and New Zealand.

“They’ve looked after me, given me the opportunity to be the player I’ve been and given me the platform to keep improving.

“I have no doubt the club will be back and fighting for championships and that’s part of the reason why this decision was quite easy.

You may also want to watch:

“It wasn’t took difficult for me as I could see the group we had and the strength of the club. I’ve no doubt we’ll attack this challenge like we have done with the other challenges we’ve had before.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall added: “Mako is a world-class player who is able to combine an innate understanding of the game with brutal physicality and an increidble skill set.

“The Vunipola family are an integral part of the Saracens story. Mako is a hugely respected member of the squad who shows genuine care for his teammates. We’re delighted he has committed his future here.”

News of Vunipola’s extended stay came after England and British & Irish Lions teammate Jamie George was revealed as signing until 2023.

*Defending champions Saracens will restart the delayed 2019-20 season with a trip to Bristol Bears on Saturday August 15, before they stage back-to-back fixtures at Allianz Park.

Harlequins will visit on August 22 with a midweek fixture against Gloucester (August 26) before Saracens travel to The Stoop to face London Irish on Monday August 31.

McCall added: “We appreciate the hard work of everyone who has contributed to Premiership Rugby safely returning in August.

“It has been great to have the players and staff back together in our environment and we are looking forward to getting back out on the field and completing the season.”