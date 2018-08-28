Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Superb Saracens progress from pool with victory over Lyon

PUBLISHED: 17:30 13 January 2019

Saracens' Nick Tompkins (pic: Paul Harding/PA)

Saracens' Nick Tompkins (pic: Paul Harding/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Heineken Champions Cup: Lyon 10 Saracens 28

Nick Tompkins struck twice to ensure Saracens extended their unbeaten record in the Heineken Champions Cup and become the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals.

In making it a perfect five out of five in Pool Three by beating Lyon 28-10, the two-time champions set-up a winner-takes-all clash with second-placed Glasgow Warriors in the battle for top spot and a potential home draw in the knock-out stages.

Mark McCall was able to pick a fully-fit pack that contained four British & Irish Lions and one of them, loose head prop Mako Vunipola, played a key role in the two tries the English champions managed in the first half.

Lyon, without a win in their first season in the Champions Cup, took the lead with a drop goal in the seventh minute from outside half Jonathan Wisniewski. After that it became one-way traffic on the scoreboard.

Playing a few miles down the road from where they were first crowned European champions in 2016, Saracens opened their account midway through the first half.

With the home fans calling for a penalty against Schalk Burger for the way he twisted a home forward out of a ruck in the 22, the ball was moved infield and Vunipola picked out Tompkins with a great pass.

The centre raced to the line and Owen Farrell had no difficulty in adding the conversion. Saracens struck again on the half-hour mark and once again Vunipola, on his 50th Champions Cup appearance, was the link man.

Alexandre Menini was penalised for collapsing a scrum and Farrell kicked deep into the home 22. George Kruis won the ball, Billy Vunipola assumed the scrum-half duties, Tompkins set up the ruck and Vunipola then acted as the link man to send Jackson Wray through a gaping hole with a neat inside pass.

Farrell again improved the try and was on target again three minutes into the second half when Tompkins crossed for his second try. This time the young centre joined a driving line-out before detaching himself and powering over the final eight metres to score.

Maro Itoje, who knocked the ball out of a player’s hand at a ruck, and replacement prop Bertie Buckle, for a stamp, received yellow cards at the same time and with extra space to play with, Saracens picked up their bonus-point try in the 54th minute.

Not for the first time, Alex Goode broke the home defensive line to create a clear run to the line from 40 metres for replacement scrum-half Ben Spencer. Farrell’s conversion made it 28 unanswered points.

Former France wing Alexis Palisson scored a late consolation try for Lyon, which he also converted. Lyon head to Cardiff Blues on Saturday to try to avert a whitewash.

Most Read

Fortismere School: Council housing could be key part of controversial £35.9m deal with town hall

Fortismere School, in Tetherdown, Muswell Hill. Picture: Martin Ball

Gerald Ingram: Serial paedophile ‘Gerry the Bookman’ sentenced to three years over indecent photos of children and ‘act with animal’

Gerald Ingram. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Maida Vale stabbings: Police appeal for help over 20 person fight

The junction between the Great Western Road and Harrow Road, where the fight took place on Wednesday night. Picture: Google Maps

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Woman who claimed there was a ‘satanic abuse ring’ in Hampstead jailed for stalking and harassing parents

Sabine McNeill, who has been jailed for nine years. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Superb Saracens progress from pool with victory over Lyon

Saracens' Nick Tompkins (pic: Paul Harding/PA)

Arsenal Women 1-2 Chelsea Women: Erin Cuthbert brace seals win against valiant Gunners

Arsenal Women hosted Chelsea Women at Meadow Park on Sunday in the WSL. CREDIT @laythy29

Arsenal Women 1-2 Chelsea Women: PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal Women hosted Chelsea Women at Meadow Park on Sunday in the WSL. CREDIT @laythy29

Arsenal boss Unai Emery: Losing to West Ham is a bad result

West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) and Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery after 1-0 loss to West Ham: We didn’t impose ourselves in a bad defeat

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (top) collides with West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski during the Premier League match at London Stadium.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists