London Skolars fall to defeat against leaders Whitehaven

PUBLISHED: 14:00 02 July 2019

London Skolars head coach Jermaine Coleman (pic Ben Challis)

London Skolars head coach Jermaine Coleman (pic Ben Challis)

London Skolars played top of the table Whitehaven for the second time in five weeks, the Cumbrian side again running out comfortable winners with a 28-6 score line in their Betfred League One clash.

In sweltering heat, both sides started slowly, but it was the visitors that started to put pressure on Skolars with three consecutive sets close to the try line and chose to kick for goal when they were awarded a penalty.

Four minutes later they scored their first try, with Kris Coward running onto Callum Phillip's kick.

Dan Hindmarsh was stopped close to the Haven line in Skolars' first real attacking move.

When Skolars were awarded a penalty a few minutes later, they decided to run it, but lost possession early in the tackle count

The Cumbrians extended their lead when Sam Forrester followed up his own high kick, despite the efforts of Illiess Macani.

They forced another goal-line drop-out soon afterwards and the resulting set saw Dave Thompson go over in the right corner.

Conor Holliday's conversion attempt bounced back off the crossbar, but his side were 0-18 up at half-time.

An error by Whitehaven after receiving the second half kick-off saw Lameck Juma push his way under the defence on the left, with England Schoolboy international Harry Smith converting on his debut on dual registration from Wigan.

However, Haven responded quickly, with Phillips' pass finding Holliday in space on the left.

Another tap penalty by Skolars saw another dropped ball and they had to defend again.

They conceded another goal-line drop-out, but Harry Smith's kick from under the posts found touch ten metres into the visitors' half.

Skolars couldn't make that field position count and the visitors scored again when Callum Phillips slipped past a tiring defence.

Skolars are at home this Saturday, when they take on Coventry Bears.

