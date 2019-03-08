Search

London Skolars fall to defeat at Keighley

PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 June 2019

London Skolars head coach Jermaine Coleman (pic Ben Challis)

Archant

London Skolars slipped to fifth place in Betfred League One following the 38-26 defeat at Keighley, two points behind Whitehaven who travel to New River on Saturday.

They took an early lead through a Neil Thorman penalty, but went behind Jordan Parry went over on the right wing.

Robert Tuliatu had only just come on as substitute when he was sin-binned for a shoulder charge.

The Cougars scored almost instantly through Jason Muranka and the defensive line was still short when Jordan Aitchison touched down on the right.

Skolars scored on the stroke of half-time with Iless Macani racing onto a kick through by Omari Caro, Thorman converting to narrow the gap to 24-8 at the break.

However, Ryan Wright and James Feather both scored from dummy half to extend the Cougars' lead.

Liam Scott scored just after the hour mark, but Ben Hardcastle's penalty steaded the home side and Mike Bishay's late try, another scoot from dummy half, was little consolation to Skolars.

