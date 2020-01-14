London Skolars set for Capital Challenge Trophy clash with Wigan Warriors

London Skolars in action against Wigan Warriors in 2018.

London Skolars will face 2018 Super League Champions Wigan Warriors for the 2020 Capital Challenge Trophy on Friday.

This game, held at the Honourable Artillery Company, has become a permanent fixture on London's sporting calendar and marks the traditional opening event of the rugby league year.

The guest speaker this year is former Wigan Warriors, Ireland and Great Britain representative Barrie McDermott.

London Skolars CEO Hector McNeil said: "The event is a great way for the club to connect with its sponsors and the people of London.

"It is also a wonderful opportunity to showcase rugby league in the capital.

"Once again we are grateful to Wigan Warriors for their continued support of both the club and the event.

"Wigan have been a long-time supporter of rugby league in London and we have grown a strong relationship both on and off the field with them which we are looking forward to continuing."