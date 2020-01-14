Search

Advanced search

London Skolars set for Capital Challenge Trophy clash with Wigan Warriors

PUBLISHED: 16:00 14 January 2020

London Skolars in action against Wigan Warriors in 2018. Picture: Stewart Frodsham

London Skolars in action against Wigan Warriors in 2018. Picture: Stewart Frodsham

All rights reserved.Call 07809 223297/stewartfrodsham@gmail.com

London Skolars will face 2018 Super League Champions Wigan Warriors for the 2020 Capital Challenge Trophy on Friday.

This game, held at the Honourable Artillery Company, has become a permanent fixture on London's sporting calendar and marks the traditional opening event of the rugby league year.

The guest speaker this year is former Wigan Warriors, Ireland and Great Britain representative Barrie McDermott.

London Skolars CEO Hector McNeil said: "The event is a great way for the club to connect with its sponsors and the people of London.

"It is also a wonderful opportunity to showcase rugby league in the capital.

"Once again we are grateful to Wigan Warriors for their continued support of both the club and the event.

"Wigan have been a long-time supporter of rugby league in London and we have grown a strong relationship both on and off the field with them which we are looking forward to continuing."

Most Read

1 Avenue Road: Haringey supported housing residents baffled by ‘path to nowhere’

The 'path to nowhere' at 1 Avenue Road in Shepherd's Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe

“We need to fight for it”: Belsize Park documentary maker of under-threat England’s Lane launderette joins calls to save facility

Russell Bentley made a documentary about the characters and history behind the launderette in England's Lane. Picture: Russell Bentley

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Marvel’s new Eternals film spotted filming with ‘small army’ on Hampstead Heath

Marvel Studios filming The Eternals on Hampstead Heath. Picture: James Rossiter

Camden Town Waterstones shut for a day after ‘unprecedented’ landlord dispute

Waterstones in Camden Town on Thursday. Picture: Anonymous

Most Read

1 Avenue Road: Haringey supported housing residents baffled by ‘path to nowhere’

The 'path to nowhere' at 1 Avenue Road in Shepherd's Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe

“We need to fight for it”: Belsize Park documentary maker of under-threat England’s Lane launderette joins calls to save facility

Russell Bentley made a documentary about the characters and history behind the launderette in England's Lane. Picture: Russell Bentley

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Marvel’s new Eternals film spotted filming with ‘small army’ on Hampstead Heath

Marvel Studios filming The Eternals on Hampstead Heath. Picture: James Rossiter

Camden Town Waterstones shut for a day after ‘unprecedented’ landlord dispute

Waterstones in Camden Town on Thursday. Picture: Anonymous

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Mourinho raises possibility injured Kane could miss Euro 2020

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (left) and Southampton's Jan Bednarek battle for the ball

Tube air pollution ‘needs more research’ says transport activist

Justin McKie with his PM2.5 monitor in Belsize Park Tube station. Picture: Justin McKie

Camden’s best? Nominations open for 2020 London Teacher of the Year Awards

Last year, Jacqueline McQuade (left) of Regent High School in Camden won the support staff award for Camden, Barnet and Brent. Picture: Martin Apps

Hockey: Hampstead & Westminster seven in GB squads

Rupert Shipperley celebrates scoring against Beeston (pic Mark Clews)

Raise the Roof: Muswell Hill’s St James Church to host “world class” opera fundraiser

Member of St James Church, baritone James Cleverton, will perform at the concert. Picture: Robert Workman
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists