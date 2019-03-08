Gallery

London Skolars move up to second with comfortable victory

Jordan Wilson scores his third try for London Skolars against West Wales (pic Ben Challis) Archant

London Skolars have moved to within two points of the top of the league table with an impressive victory over West Wales Raiders.

London Skolars celebrate a try against West Wales (pic Ben Challis) London Skolars celebrate a try against West Wales (pic Ben Challis)

They stormed to a 51-6 win to take them them to within touching distance of Whitehawk in the Betfred League One.

Raiders, who are yet to win a game this season, made the better start and took the lead before two minutes were on the clock when Steve Parry touched down after a kick by Ash Bateman.

Phil Cowburn then added the conversion, but Skolars levelled matters soon after when Mike Greenhalgh broke the defence down the right to score and Neil Thoman converted.

The London side then took control to race to a clear victory, with Jordan Williams the next to score after latching onto a Richard Wilkinson pass.

Jordan Wilson powers forward for London Skolars (pic Ben Challis) Jordan Wilson powers forward for London Skolars (pic Ben Challis)

Skolars extended the lead further when James Barran opened up a gap for Craig Mullen.

They had a number of other chances to add to their lead before the end of the first half, but West Wales managed to hold Iliess Macani and Neil Thorman up over the tryline.

Skolars went in at the break with an 18-6 lead but it didn't take long for them to build upon that after the restart, with Mullen scoring again early in the second half after breaking down the right.

There was also a try for Elliot Jennings on his home debut after Mike Bishay was stopped close to the line.

Jordan Wilson scored three tries for London Skolars against West Wales (pic Ben Challis) Jordan Wilson scored three tries for London Skolars against West Wales (pic Ben Challis)

Jennings then set up the next Skolars try following a break from his own half, with Willliams finishing off the move for his second try.

The home side continued to attack the Raiders line and it was soon the turn of Jy-Mel Coleman to score after dummying to open up a gap.

Wilkinson then kicked through for Liam Scott to race onto the ball and after forcing a goal line drop-out, Skolars went further ahead when Lameck Juma went over on the left.

Williams then completed his hat-trick with a strong run soon after as Skolars reached the half-century.

Liam Scott pounces to score a try for London Skolars (pic Ben Challis) Liam Scott pounces to score a try for London Skolars (pic Ben Challis)

Thorman kicked a drop goal late on to add to his seven conversions and round off a fine display.

Next up for Skolars is a trip to Keighley Cougars on Saturday.

London Skolars head coach Jermaine Coleman (pic Ben Challis) London Skolars head coach Jermaine Coleman (pic Ben Challis)

Elliot Jennings was among the try scorers for London Skolars (pic Ben Challis) Elliot Jennings was among the try scorers for London Skolars (pic Ben Challis)

