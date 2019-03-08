London Skolars blow lead away to Workington Town

With five games of the regular league season remaining, London Skolars remain in the play-off spots, but Workington Town narrowed the gap to one point after a late comeback to win 32-22.

Due to reseeding the game was played at Borough Park, home of Workington AFC, and Town took an early lead when Perry Singleton ran onto a Jamie Doran chip after Doran and Stevie Scholey had both gone close.

Skolars levelled soon afterwards with Judd Greenhalgh taking a crash ball over from close range, Neil Thorman converting.

Skolars took the opportunity to take the lead through a Thorman penalty, but Workington regained the lead soon afterwards when Doran dummied, then stepped inside to brush through the defence.

James Barran made a similar move to score at the other end as Skolars went in 10-14 at the break.

The lead changed hands again early in the second half after the restart, when Dec O'Donnell forced his way over.

With tempers starting to flare, Skolars were down to twelve men after Barran was sin-binned for his part in a scuffle, but when O'Donnell was sent-off for lashing out in a tackle, Skolars had a real chance to take the game.

However, it was the Cumbrians that seized the initiative, dragging Lameck Juma into touch on the first tackle after the penalty.

Full-back Tyllar Mellor managed to stretch down to ground the ball in the right corner despite three tacklers around him.

Iliess Macani raced from his own half before being stopped ten metres from the Town tryline, but the defence couldn't keep hold of him and he carried on over the line to score.

Thorman's conversion levelled the scores and his penalty four minutes later gave his side a narrow lead with six minutes remaining.

Town won possession from a short kick-off and Doran slipped the ball to Scholey ten metres out.

Skolars threw caution to the wind on their next possession, but they lost the ball on the first tackle and Doran rounded off a victory for the home side with his second try, with Carl Forber kicking his fourth goal of the afternoon.