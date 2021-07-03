Search

Advanced search

British & Irish Lions confirm 2021 South Africa tour

PUBLISHED: 19:32 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 19:32 15 July 2020

British and Irish Lions' Owen Farrell with fans after the third test of the 2017 tour of New Zealand

British and Irish Lions' Owen Farrell with fans after the third test of the 2017 tour of New Zealand

PA Archive/PA Images

The British & Irish Lions and SA Rugby have confirmed the 2021 tour to South Africa will go ahead as scheduled.

The eagerly awaited series visits some of the most impressive stadiums in world sport and culminates in three Test matches against the newly crowned Rugby World Cup champions, the Springboks.

The eight-game tour kicks off on Saturday July 3, 2021 when the Lions play Vodacom Super Rugby’s DHL Stormers in Cape Town.

Three weeks later the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg will host the first Test – a venue which has previously hosted the 2010 FIFA World Cup Final.

The second Test follows on Saturday July 31 at the Cape Town Stadium – the first Lions Test in the Mother City since 1997 – before the British and Irish tourists return to Gauteng for the final Test on Saturday August 7 at Emirates Airline Park, venue of the 1995 Rugby World Cup final.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of disruption to the sporting calendar, but after extensive discussions we are now able to confirm that the Tour dates are as previously announced,” said Ben Calveley, British & Irish Lions Managing Director.

“An enormous amount of planning, especially from a logistical perspective, goes into putting on a Lions series, so it was crucial that a decision was agreed upon in good time.

“I am particularly pleased that we are able to provide some clarity for all those Lions supporters eager to travel to South Africa next summer.”

The British & Irish Lions have toured South Africa on 13 previous occasions, with the first Tour taking place in 1891.

In that time, the Lions have won four Test series, lost eight with one drawn. Their overall record against the Springboks is played 46, won 17, lost 23 and drawn six.

You may also want to watch:

Jurie Roux, chief executive of SA Rugby, added: “We’re delighted to confirm the Tour dates remain the same. The whole of South Africa is looking forward to welcoming the Lions and we continue progressing our plans to provide travelling supporters with a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

For more information on the best range of ticket-inclusive travel packages to South Africa please visit www.lionsrugby.com/tours

Full 2021 tour schedule:

Saturday 3 July: British & Irish Lions v DHL Stormers – Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town

Wednesday 7 July: British & Irish Lions v South Africa ‘Invitational’ – Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth

Saturday 10 July: British & Irish Lions v Cell C Sharks – Jonsson Kings Park, Durban

Wednesday 14 July: British & Irish Lions v South Africa ‘A’ Team – Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit

Saturday 17 July: British & Irish Lions v Vodacom Bulls – Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

Saturday 24 July (first Test): Springboks v British & Irish Lions – FNB Stadium, Johannesburg

Saturday 31 July (second Test): Springboks v British & Irish Lions – Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town

Saturday 7 August (third Test): Springboks v British & Irish Lions – Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Swimmers return to Hampstead Heath ponds and Parliament Hill Lido - but ‘abysmal’ booking website ‘riddled with problems’

Swimmers were delighted to be back at the ponds on Saturday - but others were

North London estate agent brands government’s stamp duty holiday as ‘cowardly’

Simon Gerrard

Muswel Hill stabbing: Teenager suffers knife wound to chest

Muswell Hill Place, where a 17-year-old was stabbed on July 11. Picture: Google Maps

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Most Read

Swimmers return to Hampstead Heath ponds and Parliament Hill Lido - but ‘abysmal’ booking website ‘riddled with problems’

Swimmers were delighted to be back at the ponds on Saturday - but others were

North London estate agent brands government’s stamp duty holiday as ‘cowardly’

Simon Gerrard

Muswel Hill stabbing: Teenager suffers knife wound to chest

Muswell Hill Place, where a 17-year-old was stabbed on July 11. Picture: Google Maps

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Spurs Harry Kane brings up milestone as Jose Mourinho finally wins at Newcastle

Tottenham's Harry Kane scores his side's second goal at Newcastle

Former Arsenal Women duo join Reading

Alex Scott, Emma Mitchell, Danielle Carter, Jordan Nobbs, Fara Williams and Josephine Henning celebrate after Arsenal's FA Cup win over Chelsea at Wembley Stadium in 2016 (pic Nick Potts/PA)

North Middlesex captain is stepping down due to having to remain ‘shielded’ in crisis

Captain Joel Hughes reacts while bowling for North Middlesex (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

British & Irish Lions confirm 2021 South Africa tour

British and Irish Lions' Owen Farrell with fans after the third test of the 2017 tour of New Zealand

Law wants senior Middlesex players to lead

Stuart Law at Lord's during his first press conference as Middlesex CCC's new head coach (pic Middlesex Cricket)