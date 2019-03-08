Sarrries appeal points deduction after breach

Saracens players lift the trophy following victory in the Gallagher Premiership Final at Twickenham Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Saracens face the devastating threat of being docked 35 points and fined over £5million for multiple breaches of Premiership Rugby's salary cap regulations.

Club chairman Nigel Wray says the club, who are back-to-back Premiership champions and reigning European champions, will appeal against what they describe as "heavy-handed" punishments.

The launching of an appeal means that the sanctions will be suspended.

Had the points penalty come into effect immediately, it would have left the team on minus 26 points after three games played in the Gallagher Premiership this term.

Should the appeal fail and the original sanctions are upheld, the club are liable for the full £5,360,272.31 within 21 days of the decision under Premiership Rugby regulations - a huge financial penalty alongside the sporting sanction.

Wray said in a statement: "For over 25 years, I have put my heart and soul into the game I love. Together we have created something incredibly special with the Saracens family, both on and off the field. This is absolutely devastating for everyone associated with this amazing group of players, staff, partners and fans."

An independent panel led by barrister Lord Dyson found the club had failed to disclose payments to players in each of the 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, and had also exceeded the ceiling for payments to senior players.

No details have been revealed on the size of the undisclosed payments or the recipients but Premiership Rugby's investigations were thought to have centred around Wray's involvements in companies such as VunProp Ltd (Mako and Billy Vunipola), Faz Investments Ltd (Owen Farrell), Wiggy9 Ltd (Richard Wigglesworth) and MN Property Solutions Ltd (Maro Itoje).

The panel was established after a nine-month Premiership Rugby investigation led to charges being brought in June. The panel upheld all the charges.

Wray added: "It has been acknowledged by the panel that we never deliberately sought to mislead anyone or breach the cap and that's why it feels like the rug is being completely pulled out from under our feet. We will appeal all the findings."

The club have been the most successful English side of the last decade, winning five Premiership titles since 2011.

A separate statement from the club defended the use of co-investment arrangements with players, and stated that "PRL precedent already exists whereby co-investments have not been deemed part of salary in the regulations".

The club admitted some administrative errors had been made that led to some transactions not being disclosed to Premiership Rugby, and apologised for those errors.

The salary cap for the 2019-20 season is £7million, but clubs are allowed two 'excluded players' each whose wages are not restricted by the cap.

Premiership Rugby has not disclosed how much money Saracens were found to have breached the cap by, but under article 14.3 of the salary cap regulations it must exceed £650,000, which is the amount which triggers the maximum 35-point penalty.