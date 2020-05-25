Search

Advanced search

Kruis ‘excited and honoured’ to join Japanese club after tough call to leave Saracens

PUBLISHED: 17:30 25 May 2020

Maro Itoje (right) celebrates with Saracens' colleague George Kruis after beating Exeter Chiefs in the Gallagher Premiership final (pic: Darren Staples/PA)

Maro Itoje (right) celebrates with Saracens' colleague George Kruis after beating Exeter Chiefs in the Gallagher Premiership final (pic: Darren Staples/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

England lock George Kruis will end a 12-year association with Saracens at the end of the 2019-20 season and head to Japan after agreeing a switch to Panasonic Wild Knights in the Top League.

England's George Kruis gestures during the 2019 Rugby World Cup final at Yokohama StadiumEngland's George Kruis gestures during the 2019 Rugby World Cup final at Yokohama Stadium

Kruis had a trial at Saracens in 2008 before joining the club full-time the following year, and he has helped them to five Premiership titles and three European Rugby Champions Cup crowns since then.

However, Saracens will be playing in the second-tier Championship in 2020-21 after salary cap breaches led to them being relegated and Kruis has decided to move on.

A one-year deal with an option to extend for a further year in Japan raises speculation about Kruis’ England future.

The Rugby Football Union does not select overseas-based players unless in “exceptional circumstances” although the governing body has not categorically ruled out selecting Saracens players who move abroad for England.

“Although this has clearly been a tough decision, I am extremely excited and honoured to take on this new challenge and chapter in my career,” said Kruis.

“(This) is a really exciting time for rugby in Japan, following the tremendous World Cup they hosted last year.”

You may also want to watch:

In a separate interview with BBC Radio 5 Live, 30-year-old Kruis said “this is not international retirement” and added that he would only rejoin Saracens if he returned to England.

England head coach Eddie Jones said of Kruis’ move: “I wish George all the best for his move to Japan.

“We had some discussions about his club rugby and I think this offers him the opportunity for a different rugby and cultural experience which will allow him to continue to grow and develop as a player and as an individual.

“George is a tough, well-respected member of our team and I respect his decision.”

Kruis has been capped 45 times by England, including an appearance in last year’s World Cup final, and joins a side coached by former Australia boss Robbie Deans.

Based in Ota, around 50 miles north-west of Tokyo, the Wild Knights have also added Wales and Scarlets centre Hadleigh Parkes to their ranks.

“I am very honoured at the opportunity to join such as prestigious team as the Panasonic Wild Knights,” he said.

“I have known Robbie Deans for a while now and am sure the squad and programme he will run will give us the best possible chance of winning silverware.

“I loved my time in Japan over the Rugby World Cup, and am really looking forward to immersing myself, my wife and young daughter into Japanese life once I arrive later in the year.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Protest over reopening of Hampstead Heath bathing ponds, but swimmers split over safety amid coronavirus pandemic

A group of pond swimmers protest the continued closure of the Heath's bathing ponds. Picture: Polly Hancock

Coronavirus: Hampstead Heath ponds close

A man lowers himself into the Highgate Men's Pond. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Camden man, 20, pleads guilty to coronavirus texts scam by tricking vulnerable into handing over bank details

Mohammed Khan, 20, pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud. Picture: Dedicated Card and Payment Crime Unit

Coronavirus: Regent’s Park and Primrose Hill toilets now free of charge

Before the coronavirus, the parks' toilets cost 20p. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘Plague doctor’ spotted again in Crouch End ‘standing by the melons’ outside Park Road newsagent

Crouch End's 'plague doctor' pictured on May 7. Picture: Chloe McLaren

Most Read

Protest over reopening of Hampstead Heath bathing ponds, but swimmers split over safety amid coronavirus pandemic

A group of pond swimmers protest the continued closure of the Heath's bathing ponds. Picture: Polly Hancock

Coronavirus: Hampstead Heath ponds close

A man lowers himself into the Highgate Men's Pond. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Camden man, 20, pleads guilty to coronavirus texts scam by tricking vulnerable into handing over bank details

Mohammed Khan, 20, pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud. Picture: Dedicated Card and Payment Crime Unit

Coronavirus: Regent’s Park and Primrose Hill toilets now free of charge

Before the coronavirus, the parks' toilets cost 20p. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘Plague doctor’ spotted again in Crouch End ‘standing by the melons’ outside Park Road newsagent

Crouch End's 'plague doctor' pictured on May 7. Picture: Chloe McLaren

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Kruis ‘excited and honoured’ to join Japanese club after tough call to leave Saracens

Maro Itoje (right) celebrates with Saracens' colleague George Kruis after beating Exeter Chiefs in the Gallagher Premiership final (pic: Darren Staples/PA)

Women’s Super League season ended with immediate effect

Leah Williamson of Arsenal and Leanne Kiernan of West Ham (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Coronavirus: Premier League clubs to vote on contact training plan

A Premier League football with a PPE face mask

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 25

Pete Sampras in action at The All England Lawn Tennis Club

Arsenal Women share during Mental Health Awareness Week

Arsenal and England's Jordan Nobbs (pic Danny Loo)
Drive 24