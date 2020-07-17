Search

Advanced search

Itoje commits long-term to Saracens

PUBLISHED: 10:46 17 July 2020

PA Sport

Saracens Maro Itoje celebrates winning the Champions Cup Final at St James' Park, Newcastle.

Saracens Maro Itoje celebrates winning the Champions Cup Final at St James' Park, Newcastle.

PA Wire/PA Images

Maro Itoje has joined the raft of England internationals to commit their long-term future to Saracens despite the club’s relegation to the Championship.

The 25-year-old lock follows brothers Billy and Mako Vunipola, Owen Farrell, Jamie George and Elliot Daly in prolonging his stay at Allianz Park.

Saracens will play in the second tier next season after a points deduction for breaching salary cap regulations.

Itoje has enjoyed great success with Saracens since making his senior debut in 2013, helping the club win four Premiership titles and three European Cups.

You may also want to watch:

“I’m massively excited to be a part of this club,” he told Saracens’ official website. “I’ve been part of Saracens since I was 14-years-old, and we’ve had some great memories.

“The culture at Saracens is second to none and I think that’s evident for everyone to see.

“I’m really looking forward to the future; the future is going to be brighter than our past. The future is in our hands and we have the power to shape our own destiny.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall added: “From his early days in our academy, to being part of the club’s biggest moments, Maro has been a vital member of the Saracens project and we are thrilled he is committing to Saracens.

“On and off the field, Maro is a diligent, professional and thoughtful individual, who sets the example of what it means to use every opportunity you are given to improve.

“At 25, it is very exciting to think where he can take his game, this team and our club in the future.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Swimmers return to Hampstead Heath ponds and Parliament Hill Lido - but ‘abysmal’ booking website ‘riddled with problems’

Swimmers were delighted to be back at the ponds on Saturday - but others were

Haringey Council to seize empty homes in £6million bid to tackle housing crisis

The scheme is designed to tackle educational inequality and will cost the council £120,000 per year. Picture: Polly Hancock

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Swimmers return to Hampstead Heath ponds and Parliament Hill Lido - but ‘abysmal’ booking website ‘riddled with problems’

Swimmers were delighted to be back at the ponds on Saturday - but others were

Haringey Council to seize empty homes in £6million bid to tackle housing crisis

The scheme is designed to tackle educational inequality and will cost the council £120,000 per year. Picture: Polly Hancock

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Itoje commits long-term to Saracens

Saracens Maro Itoje celebrates winning the Champions Cup Final at St James' Park, Newcastle.

Haringey Council approves £3,000 university bursaries for disadvantaged students

The scheme is designed to tackle educational inequality and will cost the council £120,000 per year. Picture: Polly Hancock

Selfless Muswell Hill walker collects 100th bag of rubbish during lockdown

Sibley stands firm in solid England start to second Test

England's Dom Sibley bats during day one of the Second Test at Emirates Old Trafford

Arsenal’s Miedema collects Golden Boot

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema