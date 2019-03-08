Skolars claim success at Hunslet to move up to third

Betfred League One: Hunslet 24 London Skolars 42

London Skolars clambered up to third in the Betfred League One table with a 42-24 victory at previous leaders Hunslet.

Despite the final score, Hawks crossed first when Danny Nicklas opened the defence for Josh Tonks to score on the left.

After Skolars conceded another penalty, it took a strong tackle by Lameck Juma to stop Gareth Potts on the other wing.

London's first try came after Hunslet conceded a penalty, with Richard Wilkinson racing onto Joe Brown's pass.

Skolars took the lead five minutes late through a set starting on halfway after a Hawks kick had ricocheted off Neil Thorman.

London's kick on the sixth tackle also took a deflection and James Barran was alert to the opportunity to pick up the ball to score.

London then had to withstand a long period of attack by Hunslet, but the home side eventually levelled the scores with a break by Ben Heaton crossing and Reece Dean converting.

Skolars regained the lead again when Wilkinson made a break, before kicking for Joe Brown to touchdown.

A Tonks break was finished by Jimmy Watson, but Dean missed the conversion from the touchline to leave London 18-16 up at half-time.

Skolars started the second half with some strong running from the forwards, before a high kick from Wilkinson was palmed back by Rob Tuilatu for Thorman to score, with the latter adding his fourth conversion.

Thorman then kicked a penalty goal five minutes later and London went further ahead two minutes later when Craig Mullen passed the ball over the heads of the defence for Brown to score his second try of the afternoon.

Iliess Macani went over on the right wing after Tuilatu had made a break, with Neil Thorman kicking his seventh goal of the afternoon.

Another Skolars break, this time by Lamont Bryan saw Mullen again get the ball out wide, this time passing to Juma.

Hunslet nabbed two late consolation tries through Marcus Webb and Alan Robinson, but Skolars held on for a memorable triumph.