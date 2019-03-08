Search

Hendon second team record commanding victory over Bishops Stortford Abbotts

PUBLISHED: 11:00 15 October 2019

UCS beat Haringey in the Junior Vase Cup (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

The Hendon second team recorded a commanding 29-0 victory over Bishops Stortford Abbotts on Saturday.

Hendon played down the slope from the kick off and scored the first try of the game after 15 minutes through Aidan McCarthy.

Halfway through the period, Larry Moore set up a driving maul by the back-line which he finished off on the blindside.

In the second half, a run from defence by Helio Vicente to the opposition 10 was stopped but scrum half JP Cremin fed to the Hendon backline with Chris Towndrow touching down to score.

McCarthy scored again to make it 22-0 before Towndrow added another late on.

With no game for the first team, coach Phil Smith was able to watch the victory and said: "I was impressed with our second tier players who adopted many of the tactics from our Wednesday club training sessions.

"It also gave me a better picture of players looking to make the first grade as the season progresses."

