Hendon's Pavilonis called up to Lithuania rugby league squad

PUBLISHED: 11:00 06 November 2019

Vytautas Pavilonis lifts the Middlesex Federation Rugby Vase. Picture: David Gershlick

Vytautas Pavilonis lifts the Middlesex Federation Rugby Vase. Picture: David Gershlick

Archant

Hendon RFC's lock-forward Vytautas Pavilonis has been named in Lithuania's 23-man squad to take on Wales Dragonhearts at Cardiff Arms Park on Sunday.

Pavilonis has been playing for Hendon for the last 9 months and has been instrumental in the team's recent found success under new coach Phil Smith.

He has scored six tries in his last six games to help Hendon remain unbeaten in the 2019/20 league season.

Hendon 1st XV head coach Phil Smith said: "Vytautas is a formidable talent on the rugby field and is fully deserving of his call up to the Lithuanian international squad.

"He will leave some big shoes to fill this weekend as we take on Thamesians, but we wish him all the best on his first international call up."

The Lithuanian side, known as Lietuva Rugby League, made their competitive debut on August 25 this year at the London9s Rugby Festival, where they narrowly lost out 14-10 to England's London Skolars in the cup final match.

They are now aiming to progress enough over the coming months to be considered for inclusion in the Rugby League European Federation divisions, which would see them square up against top teams from across Europe.

Hendon RFC President David Gershlick said: "The club is extremely proud of what Vytautas has achieved.

"He now joins a coveted list of Hendon RFC players who have represented their country at the highest level, including former England international coach Dick Best.

"We will all be shouting for Vytautas on Sunday and we look forward to watching his development as an international player."

