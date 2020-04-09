Search

Hendon can start promotion party as RFU reveal final tables for suspended season

PUBLISHED: 16:00 09 April 2020

T OÕSullivan of Hendon RFC scores the fourth try during Hendon RFC vs Cranbrook RFC, RFU Junior Vase Rugby Union at Allianz Park on 14th March 2020

T OÕSullivan of Hendon RFC scores the fourth try during Hendon RFC vs Cranbrook RFC, RFU Junior Vase Rugby Union at Allianz Park on 14th March 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hendon were finally able to celebrate after having their promotion to London Three North West confirmed by the RFU late last week.

Action during Hendon RFC vs Cranbrook RFC, RFU Junior Vase Rugby Union at Allianz Park on 14th March 2020Action during Hendon RFC vs Cranbrook RFC, RFU Junior Vase Rugby Union at Allianz Park on 14th March 2020

They had won all of their matches in Herts Middlesex One to sit top of the table, before rugby was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, and faced an anxious wait to see how the campaign would end.

Hendon Football Club had seen their season declared null and void by the FA, but the RFU set up a special panel to finalise rugby tables, which were ratified and revealed on Friday.

And club coach Phil Smith said: “All Hendon players must be congratulated on their dedication to midweek training at Allianz Park, that translated into the most successful season ever for Hendon RFC.

“Since Christmas last year, the Hendon first-team squad, led so well by club captain Cian Hynes, have not lost a game in any competition and we trust that we may sbe able to complete the other cup matches that are still outstanding.”

Action during Hendon RFC vs Cranbrook RFC, RFU Junior Vase Rugby Union at Allianz Park on 14th March 2020Action during Hendon RFC vs Cranbrook RFC, RFU Junior Vase Rugby Union at Allianz Park on 14th March 2020

Hendon had beaten Kent club Cranbrook in the regional final of the RFU Senior Vase on March 14 to earn a home tie with South West champions Cryptians of Gloucester, with a Twickenham final awaiting the winners.

And they had also booked a return to the Middlesex Vase final, having won the competition last season, and set a date of August 29 at Copthall.

Club president David Gershlick paid tribute on behalf of the committee and members, adding: “We congratulate the players on their magnificent achievement for winning the league, coupled wit promotion that they fully deserve.

Action during Hendon RFC vs Cranbrook RFC, RFU Junior Vase Rugby Union at Allianz Park on 14th March 2020Action during Hendon RFC vs Cranbrook RFC, RFU Junior Vase Rugby Union at Allianz Park on 14th March 2020

“What an incredible season for the club. Who would’ve thought 18 months ago when the first team were ninth in the league just before Christmas that a winning streak was about to happen.

“It saw all the fantastic effort that ‘Smudger’ had put into the playing structure come to fruittion to finish third and end the season by winning the Middlesex Federation Vase against unbeaten London Scottish Lions. Then to this season for the unbeaten league and cup run.

“We mustn’t forget our second team, led by Aiden Power, that finished second in their Herts Middlesex Merit League, showing the strength in depth of Hendon Rugby.

“We also wish to thank the support received from many club members who sponsored match days and main sponsors, Jamm Recruitment, GCL, The Bodran and the Claddgh Ring pubs.

Action during Hendon RFC vs Cranbrook RFC, RFU Junior Vase Rugby Union at Allianz Park on 14th March 2020Action during Hendon RFC vs Cranbrook RFC, RFU Junior Vase Rugby Union at Allianz Park on 14th March 2020

“Planning has commenced for next season and if any player new to north London is seeking a rugby club, contact us via the club website or social media.”

