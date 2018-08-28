Hendon avoid being stung by Wasps

Hendon in action earlier in the Herts/Middlesex One season (pic: Nick Cook) Archant

Herts/Middlesex One: Hendon 48 Wasps 5

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hendon racked up a fourth straight win in Herts/Middlesex One with a 48-5 victory at home to Wasps.

When the sides had met earlier in the season, Hendon had suffered a narrow 13-10 loss away from home and were lookin for an element of revenge.

The Greenlands Lane side took the lead after five minutes when Billy Burrell burst past the Wasps defence from midfield, before passing to Rob Casey who put Will Theaker away to score in the corner.

The visiting pack then took control of the scrums and from a set-piece, a long kick over the top led to their wing scoring in the corner.

An attacking move by Hendon’s forwards, led by captain Mike Culhane ,caught Wasps offside on their 22 line with the penalty slotted over by Dan Watterson to make it 8-5.

Another great carry by Culhane, breaking the Wasps defence, then set up Harry Charles to run wide with Casey to score in the corner which Watterson converted as the home team led 15-5 at the break.

With only three minutes on the clock in the second half, lock Vytautas Pavilonis picked up and saw off several tackles to score under the post with the extras added.

Wing Chris Kiyingi was next in action, but his try was considered held up; however, from the five-metre scrum, Burrell pushed wide for Theaker to cross the whitewash.

In the 65th minute, Charles put his foot on the peddle and pushed aside two defenders to score a superb individual try converted to make it 36-5.

A long penalty to the corner from Cian Hynes gave the Hendon backline the opportunity to run the ball from the line-out with Casey finishing with the try in the opposite corner.

With only a minute to go, Hendon restarted and Culhane’s tackle on a Wasps player knocked the ball loose.

The ball was collected by Culhan who passed to Donal O’Sullivan to run in a finishing score which was converted by Hynes.

Hendon’s next league match is away to Thamesians on February 9 when they will look to rack up a fifth league win in a row to maintain their fine form.