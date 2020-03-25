$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')
Saracens Sport Foundation’s Has wins award for helping prisoners get lives on track

PUBLISHED: 09:00 26 March 2020

Ozgur Has receives the Saracens Sport Foundation's Sport Gives Back award from Calum Clark (pic Baz Seal)

Baz Seal

Ozgur Has was among the winners at the inaugural Sport Gives Back Awards in London recently.

The event celebrated the achievements of individuals, groups and organisations who have transformed the lives of others through sport.

Ten charities from across the country selected nominees who have made a major impact on individuals and communities through sport and Has was recognised for using sport to help prisoners get their lives back on track with the Saracens Sport Foundation.

Sporting legends including Lord Sebastian Coe, Dame Kelly Holmes, Daley Thompson CBE, Crista Cullen MBE, Lee Dixon and Greg Rusedski attended the glittering ceremony in Mayfair to celebrate the brainchild of former international triple jumper Connie Henry.

A Commonwealth Games bronze medalist in 1998, Henry said: “Sport changed my life as a teenager. It gave me stability I didn’t have at home, plus the social mobility I wouldn’t otherwise have had.

“When I retired from athletics, I set up Track Academy, a charity which supports young people from disadvantaged backgrounds in Brent, one of the most deprived boroughs in the country. Over the last decade, we have helped hundreds of students to succeed both on and off the track.

“I realised that there was no platform where charities and organisations like ours could shout about the amazing work we do through sport. As a result, I decided to set up Sport Gives Back to celebrate those who use sport for social change.”

The Awards ceremony was hosted by Olympian and broadcaster Jeanette Kwakye and was livestreamed on YouTube for those that were unable to attend.

Lord Coe added: “It’s with great pleasure that I support the Sport Gives Back Awards. Track Academy is a remarkable charity and I’ve been familiar with the work it undertakes for a number of years. When approached about the initiative to create an awards ceremony that celebrates the UK individuals and organisations that use sport to change lives, it immediately resonated with me.

“I believe passionately that sport is the nation’s greatest social worker. Our opportunity to celebrate the people on the front line is vital.”

*The event was sponsored by Actonians RFC, Bride Hall Group, British Athletics, DHL, JR Sports Stars, Nationwide Building Society, Refinitiv, Simmons & Simmons, Sport England and Travers Smith.

