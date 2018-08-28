Saracens make trip to London foes Harlequins

Saracens' Alex Lewington is tackled into touch by Glasgow Warriors' Stuart Hogg (pic: David Davies/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Sarries rounded out Heineken Champions Cup pool stages with success over Glasgow Warriors last SaturdaySaracen

Saracens' David Strettle gets away from Glasgow Warriors' Chris Fusaro (pic: David Davies/PA) Saracens' David Strettle gets away from Glasgow Warriors' Chris Fusaro (pic: David Davies/PA)

Saracens are back in domestic action this Saturday with a trip to London rivals Harlequins in the Premiership Rugby Cup.

The north Londoners have spent the past two weekends playing in the Heineken Champions Cup, completing their Pool Three campaign with a perfect record.

That has seen Sarries secure the top seeding in the knockout stages, with a home quarter-final against Glasgow Warriors to come at the end of March.

Many of the players who starred for the Allianz Park outfit over the past two weekends are likely to be given this weekend off, with the Premiership Rugby Cup viewed as a development competition.

Prop Vincent Koch, however, may be one of the more experienced heads to feature at Quins on Saturday.

The South Africa international started last Saturday as Saracens collected a 38-19 victory at home to Glasgow in the Heineken Champions Cup pool stage.

And the 28-year-old says the north Londoners can be proud of the performance that secured them the success over Warriors.

He told the club website: “Throughout the week we tried to focus on ourselves and I think we showed that.

“We set our goals at the beginning of the year and getting the top seed and a home quarter-final is amazing for us.

“We played the Sarries way again and it’s always nice getting a win against Glasgow.

“There were a few soft moments and we had a few hard words in the changing room and came out in the second half and tried to fix that.

“We topped the European log so that’s good for us as well. All credit to the boys, we really worked hard, stuck in there and it’s always nice winning.”

After securing safe passage through in the Heineken Champions Cup, the aim for Saracens now is to do the same in the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Only the group winners are guaranteed to go through, with the best runners-up also progressing.

Saracens are currently second in Pool Two, but only points difference splits them and leaders Worcester Warriors ahead of the final round of fixtures.

But with Warriors not playing their last pool game until next weekend, Sarries will still be sweating on their progress even after Saturday’s match.

A bonus-point win at Quins, though, should be enough to qualify.