Saracens beat Harlequins to progress in Premiership Rugby Cup

Sione Vailanu scores a try for Saracens against Harlequins (pic: Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Premiership Rugby Cup: Harlequins 12 Saracens 32

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Saracens climbed to the top of Pool B in the Premiership Rugby Cup after a 32-12 win at Harlequins, but will need to wait until Worcester Warriors play next week to see if it will be enough to top the pool.

Sione Vailanu, Joel Kpoku, Max Malins and Rotimi Segun crossed for tries with Alex Lozowski adding two conversions and a penalty and Malins a penalty.

Joshua Ibuanokpe and Elia Elia scored tries for Harlequins with James Lang converting one.

The win means Saracens will go through as the best runner-up at the very least, but know anything other than a bonus-point success for Worcester against Wasps next week will see them progress a group winners.

Elsewhere, Northampton Saints secured their place in the semi-finals with a 47-20 win over Leicester Tigers.

The victory means the Saints will finish top of Pool C with 15 points, but will need to wait until next weekend to see if it is enough to secure home advantage in the last four.

Leicester’s campaign is over though with just a point to show for it after suffering their fourth defeat in four outings.

James Grayson scored a try and added six conversions for Northampton, who also scored tries through James Fish, Dom Barrow, Heinrich Brussow, Jacobus Reinach (two) and Tom Collins.

Joe Ford scored a try, two conversions and two penalties for the Tigers with number eight Fred Tuilagi also going over.

Exeter Chiefs secured a narrow 12-10 win over Bristol Bears, but a bonus-point victory with a margin of nine points or more will see Newcastle Falcons leapfrog them.

A try from Greg Holmes and a penalty try was enough to see them sneak victory after Ryan Edwards converted his own try and Ian Madigan added a penalty for the Bears.