Haringey Rhinos named as finalists in first Gallagher 'Rugby Club of the Season' competition

The Haringy Rhinos Ladies team. Picture: Gallagher Archant

Haringey Rhinos have been revealed by Gallagher, local insurance broker and proud title partner of Premiership Rugby, as one of only six grassroots rugby clubs that is in with a chance to win the inaugural Gallagher 'Rugby Club of the Season' title.

Gallagher's bid to find its first 'Rugby Club of the Season' is a nationwide competition to champion grassroots rugby and inspire the game's next generation of players.

The search began in November 2019 to find local clubs that could demonstrate their contribution to the local community and Haringey Rhinos was acknowledged for its inclusive ethos and specifically the work its Ladies section is undertaking to bring local women from all backgrounds together.

Recruitment drives at local universities and offering Inner Warrior training sessions are just two of the ways Haringey are attracting and engaging new members, with the team being made up of women from a range of nationalities and ethnic backgrounds.

The team is also proud of the large portion of its players that identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community and can be found celebrating at London Pride each year.

Sarah Owbridge, ladies sponsorship and fundraising secretary, said: "Part of what makes Haringey Rhinos Ladies team so special is that we were only established in 2012.

"Despite being relative newbies, we have already put our stamp on women's amateur rugby by pushing ourselves hard and achieving successes beyond our expectations.

"Making the shortlist for Gallagher Rugby Club of the Season can only benefit the club and we can't wait to learn from the Saracens players."

As a finalist, Haringey Rhinos Ladies will receive a skills-sharpening training session with stars from Saracens, Gilbert training equipment worth up to £1000, and a Gallagher-led business-focused event to help the club and community off-the-pitch.

Following all six finalists' events, representatives from Gallagher and Premiership Rugby, alongside Gallagher ambassadors and rugby legends Ugo Monye and Danielle 'Nolli' Waterman, will decide on the winning club, with a public vote through the club's social media channels contributing to the overall result.

The ultimate winner and Gallagher's first 'Rugby Club of the Season' will then receive an enhanced Gilbert training bundle worth up to £2000 and 100 tickets to the Gallagher Premiership Final 2020.