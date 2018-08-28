Rhinos progress past Risborough in national cup

RFU Women's Junior Cup: Haringey Rhinos 32 Risborough 5

Haringey Rhinos progressed to the fourth round of the RFU Women’s Junior Cup with a 32-5 success at home to Risborough.

On a cold Sunday, both teams had to content with near-freezing temperatures for the cup clash.

Tries from Holly Mee and Louise Bonnet in the first half handed Rhinos a 10-0 advantage at half-time.

Rhiannon Ellis was next over for Haringey early in the second half, smashing through the visiting defence to dot down.

Shaunie Kiernan then crossed to extend the lead for Rhinos, before adding a second soon after to make it 22-0 to the hosts.

Chiara Argenti then nabbed her first try in Haringey colours, before Mee completed her brace for the afternoon.

Despite the result, Risborough had the last word as they scored the final try of the match.

The cup win was a brilliant way for Rhinos to end the calendar year as they look for more success in the New Year.