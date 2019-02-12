Rampant Hampstead Ladies hand Chesham 13-try mauling

Hampstead Ladies face the camera after their huge win over Chesham (Pic: Jon Boyle) Archant

Hampstead Ladies crushed bottom-of-the-table Chesham on Sunday with a superlative display of physical, attacking rugby and outstanding support play.

The home side ran in an astonishing nine tries before half-time and added another four after the break to win 69-0, the highest score and margin of victory in their league this season.

A demoralised Chesham, 12 points adrift at the foot of the table, had no answer to what must be Hampstead’s most complete performance of the season.

Hattie Clapp got the Hampstead juggernaut going in the home side’s very first attack, going over in the corner after some excellent clear-out work by the forwards gave Hampstead quick attacking ball.

Patricia Brown scored next at the end of a long phase of play where Hampstead’s superior physicality and speed of execution left the visitors reeling.

And Lydia Harte, who had an outstanding game at full-back, kicked the extras to give Hampstead a 12-0 lead after less than five minutes.

Minutes later Hampstead extended their lead through Evie Holder before Emily Taylor took the score to 22 points without response.

Hampstead seemed to score at the end of almost every attack, patiently constructing attacks after securing possession.

Anita Oliver cut a beautiful line to wrong-foot the defence to score her first of the afternoon. She then turned provider, again cutting back against the drift defence to release Harte, whose speed left Chesham chasing vapours.

At 34-0 the result had long been beyond doubt but Hampstead were to run in another three tries before the break courtesy of Jennifer Richards, Emily Taylor and Geraldine McGoarty.

Harte scored her second when Chesham made the mistake of kicking the ball to the fastest woman on the pitch, while scores by Ruth Burns and Emma Blackshaw meant an astonishing 10 Hampstead players made it to the score sheet.

The win took Hampstead up to third place in the table with a game still in hand over second-placed Hammersmith & Fulham.

The two teams meet on the last day of the season in a match that will decide which side finishes runners-up in the Women’s Championship South East Two division.