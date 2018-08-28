Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Hampstead’s unbeaten run ends in ragged derby defeat to Hackney

PUBLISHED: 14:00 17 January 2019

Hampstead rugby team pose for the camera (Pic: Jon Boyle)

Hampstead rugby team pose for the camera (Pic: Jon Boyle)

Archant

An out-of-sorts Hampstead slumped to a 43-27 home defeat on Saturday, in a derby match against Hackney that served as a reality check following a five-match unbeaten run.

The home side were a shadow of the team that beat Chiswick and runaway league leaders Belsize Park on successive weekends before Christmas, conceding three tries before half-time, with only a penalty try and a penalty kick sparing the Hampstead blushes.

The defeat leaves Hampstead fourth in London Two North West by a point from Hemel Hempstead, with a bonus point for another four-try haul one of the few bright spots for the home side.

Yet despite being dominated by Hackney for much of the game, Hampstead enjoyed a 20-minute purple patch in the second half in which they dominated possession, scored three tries and threatened to overhaul the visitors.

After Hackney stretched their lead to 36-10 early in the second half, Hampstead’s Dan Dimoline latched onto a pass from Neil Watt after the full-back had made a break from inside his own half.

A Hackney yellow card soon thereafter saw Hampstead claw back another seven points.

Hampstead played the penalty advantage won at another dominant scrum near the Hackney line, and outside centre Pete Bicknell crashed over near the posts, making an easy conversion for Dimoline.

That was followed by a try on debut by the excellent Rob Gardner who showed an astute knowledge of the laws of the game to touch the ball down in Hackney’s in-goal area after more strong work by Hampstead.

However, the conversion – which would have brought Hampstead to within a converted try of Hackney – went astray and the rally petered out.

With full-time beckoning, Hackney went over for a sixth try to complete the double over Hampstead this season.

Hampstead will look to get their campaign back on track on February 9 when they host Hemel Hempstead in a battle for fourth spot.

Leaders and neighbours Belsize Park sealed a comfortable 63-7 win over Grasshoppers.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Crisis bulletin’ issued over ‘impending collapse’ of Gospel Oak to Barking Overground line as trains begin to vanish

The new Class 710 London Overground trains Picture: Kris Wood/TfL

Watch robberies: Men from West Hampstead and Cricklewood jailed over ‘shocking’ West End watch snatches

West Hampstead's Khaled Guehis was jailed for his part in a number of watch robberies. Picture: Met Police

Woman who claimed there was a ‘satanic abuse ring’ in Hampstead jailed for stalking and harassing parents

Sabine McNeill, who has been jailed for nine years. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Arsenal boss Unai Emery said to have ‘deleted’ Mesut Ozil from squad claim German newspaper BILD

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Most Read

‘Crisis bulletin’ issued over ‘impending collapse’ of Gospel Oak to Barking Overground line as trains begin to vanish

#includeImage($article, 225)

Watch robberies: Men from West Hampstead and Cricklewood jailed over ‘shocking’ West End watch snatches

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman who claimed there was a ‘satanic abuse ring’ in Hampstead jailed for stalking and harassing parents

#includeImage($article, 225)

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

#includeImage($article, 225)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery said to have ‘deleted’ Mesut Ozil from squad claim German newspaper BILD

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Hampstead’s unbeaten run ends in ragged derby defeat to Hackney

Hampstead rugby team pose for the camera (Pic: Jon Boyle)

Coldfall Primary youngsters claim top honours at table tennis event

The successful Coldfall Primary team face the camera (pic: Jack Petchey Foundation)

Washington Wizards shooting guard Beal says London is a hub for American sport

The Washington Wizards pose for a team portrait as part of the 2019 NBA London Global Game at Potters Field Park (Pic: Ned Dishman)

Farrell leads Saracens contingent in England squad for Six Nations

Owen Farrell is one of seven Saracens players in the England squad for their Six Nations match against Ireland (pic: Paul Harding/PA)

Hendon hope losing run finally ends against Tiverton

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray (pic DBeechPhotography)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists