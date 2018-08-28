Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Hampstead secure bonus point win in Grasshoppers try-fest

PUBLISHED: 13:00 11 January 2019

Hampstead rugby team pose for the camera (Pic: Jon Boyle)

Hampstead rugby team pose for the camera (Pic: Jon Boyle)

Archant

Hampstead ran in a magnificent seven tries against Grasshoppers in their first game of 2019, surviving a late scare after going down to 13 men as the hosts rallied to within seven points.

A third straight bonus-point win moved Hampstead up to fourth in London Two North West, as they continued to enjoy a rich vein of form ahead of a derby against Hackney on Saturday.

Hampstead took the lead against the run of play after absorbing some early pressure.

Slick passing by the backs, including the irrepressible centre Pete Bicknell, saw Hampstead elude the defensive cover and score through Ben Lockyer.

The away side missed a penalty on 13 minutes and were guilty of butchering a number of other opportunities in the first half.

Nevertheless, Hampstead soon stretched their advantage to 12 points with an intercept try from winger Alex Brooks, just as Grasshoppers were again threatening the Hampstead line.

Dan Dimoline, returning from injury, judged the conversion to perfection from the touchline.

Hampstead extended their lead soon after, with referee Craig Johnson awarding a penalty try for a high tackle on Arthur Haynes as the fly-half dotted down after more strong approach work from forwards and backs.

Grasshoppers responded with two quick tries before the break, but the failure to convert meant the home side turned around 19-10 down.

However, the home side was fastest out of the blocks in the second half, narrowing the deficit to four points within a minute.

Hampstead’s Bicknell hit back three minutes later with an outstanding solo effort, with footwork, guile and brute strength taking him through five tackles to score in the far corner.

Further tries by captain Max Moncrieff and a second each for Brooks and Haynes extended Hampstead’s advantage to 41-15, before Grasshoppers scored another unconverted try to secure them a welcome bonus point.

Hampstead then found themselves down to 13 men, with full back Neil Watt yellow carded for a high tackle and wing Alex Brook dismissed for dissent.

Two quick tries – both converted – earned Grasshoppers a losing bonus point, but Hampstead managed to cling on to secure a five-point haul.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Maida Vale stabbings: Police appeal for help over 20 person fight

The junction between the Great Western Road and Harrow Road, where the fight took place on Wednesday night. Picture: Google Maps

Fortismere School: Council housing could be key part of controversial £35.9m deal with town hall

Fortismere School, in Tetherdown, Muswell Hill. Picture: Martin Ball

‘What will you do to save this woman’s life?’: MP urges ‘decisive action’ as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has food and phone calls cut

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe reunited with daughter Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin Campaign

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Tracey Wilson: Son leads tributes to ‘strong and inspirational’ Islington teacher who died after Hornsey collision

The heartbreaking final picture of Tracey Wilson and her grandson Cody, who she 'doted on', taken on Christmas Day. Picture: Courtney Wilson

Most Read

Maida Vale stabbings: Police appeal for help over 20 person fight

The junction between the Great Western Road and Harrow Road, where the fight took place on Wednesday night. Picture: Google Maps

Fortismere School: Council housing could be key part of controversial £35.9m deal with town hall

Fortismere School, in Tetherdown, Muswell Hill. Picture: Martin Ball

‘What will you do to save this woman’s life?’: MP urges ‘decisive action’ as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has food and phone calls cut

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe reunited with daughter Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin Campaign

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Tracey Wilson: Son leads tributes to ‘strong and inspirational’ Islington teacher who died after Hornsey collision

The heartbreaking final picture of Tracey Wilson and her grandson Cody, who she 'doted on', taken on Christmas Day. Picture: Courtney Wilson

Most Read

Maida Vale stabbings: Police appeal for help over 20 person fight

The junction between the Great Western Road and Harrow Road, where the fight took place on Wednesday night. Picture: Google Maps

Fortismere School: Council housing could be key part of controversial £35.9m deal with town hall

Fortismere School, in Tetherdown, Muswell Hill. Picture: Martin Ball

‘What will you do to save this woman’s life?’: MP urges ‘decisive action’ as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has food and phone calls cut

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe reunited with daughter Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin Campaign

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Tracey Wilson: Son leads tributes to ‘strong and inspirational’ Islington teacher who died after Hornsey collision

The heartbreaking final picture of Tracey Wilson and her grandson Cody, who she 'doted on', taken on Christmas Day. Picture: Courtney Wilson

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Hendon aim for more success at leaders Hitchin

Action from Hendon against UCS Old Boys in Herts/Middlesex One (pic: Nick Cook)

Pochettino: I am so proud to have this Tottenham squad

Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier (centre, right) scores his side's first goal during the FA Cup third round match against Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).

UCS seek return to winning ways against Saracens Amateurs

UCS Old Boys in action earlier in the season (pic: Nick Cook)

Tennis: Dart lands dream Sharapova date at Australian Open

Hampstead's Harriet Dart will face Maria Sharapova at the Australian Open (pic John Walton/PA)

Blues eye another FA Trophy scalp at Hemel Hempstead

Wingate & Finchley forward Rob Laney celebrates his goal against Dulwich Hamlet (pic: Martin Addison).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists