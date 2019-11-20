Six try Hampstead overwhelm newcomers Datchworth

Hampstead RFC face the camera (Pic: Jon Boyle) Archant

Hampstead powered past newcomers Datchworth on Saturday, as they bounced back from disappointment the previous weekend with an impressive six-try haul.

The home side opened the scoring inside 10 minutes as quick thinking scrum-half Craig Harper took a tap penalty to dash unopposed from halfway deep into Dashworth's 22m, where Dave Marshall was on hand to score near the posts. Ben Nichols' conversion was a formality.

Second row Jack Brooks was back to his rampaging best barely five minutes later, storming through the visiting defence to dot down under the posts and Nichols added the extras again to make it 14-0.

Datchworth responded with a period of pressure of their own and Brooks received a yellow card after the referee's patience wore thin following a string of Hampstead infringements near their own try line.

The visitors eventually made the extra man count, scoring to the right of the posts, with their fly-half adding the extra two points.

The second half started with a bang as Datchworth cleared their lines efficiently from kick-off only for Hampstead right wing Zach Yi Shu to gather the ball at the second attempt and carve through the visiting defence for a barnstorming solo try.

Four minutes later left wing Dave Brandon turned defence into attack, catching a Datchworth clearance kick inside his own half, racing 30 yards and releasing full-back Alex Brooks for Hampstead's fourth try of the afternoon.

A second Datchworth yellow card - there were a total of five during the afternoon - created more space for the home side,but Hampstead had to wait another 20 minutes before Brooks scored his second try.

Fly-half Nichols produced the sweetest of inside passes to Harry Mitchell who released Brooks to score under the posts, making the conversion for Nichols a formality once more.

A two-try Datchworth revival ensued as Hampstead took their foot off the gas, but winger Brandon put the match to bed for the north Londoners with four minutes to go.

The win moved Hampstead up to fourth spot ahead of Saturday's away clash with high-flying London Welsh.