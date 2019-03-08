Search

Saracens want to avoid getting stung by Wasps

PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 April 2019

Saracens Alex Goode breaks the Munster defence during the European Champions Cup semi final match at the Ricoh Arena, Coventry. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Saracens Alex Goode breaks the Munster defence during the European Champions Cup semi final match at the Ricoh Arena, Coventry. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

North Londoners progressed to Heineken Champions Cup final last weekend with 32-16 victory over Munster

Saracens Michael Rhodes runs in their first try during the European Champions Cup semi final match at the Ricoh Arena, Coventry. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PASaracens Michael Rhodes runs in their first try during the European Champions Cup semi final match at the Ricoh Arena, Coventry. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Saracens will hope for more joy at Wasps' Ricoh Arena in the Gallagher Premiership on Saturday, a week on from winning their Heineken Champions Cup semi-final at the same venue.

Last weekend saw the north Londoners edge to a 32-16 success against Munster in the final four of Europe's premier club competition in Coventry.

As a result of that success, Sarries now face defending champions Leinster in the final at Newcastle's St James' Park on May 11.

Before all that, however, comes the matter of Saturday's domestic clash against Wasps as the Allianz Park club look to make certain of a top-two finish in the league.

And fullback Alex Goode is looking for another professional display from Saracens at the Ricoh Arena, a week on from delivering one at the same venue.

He told the club website: “It was an outstanding performance from everyone across the board.

“We had a really good week in training and we knew it was going to be a tough game.

“The most impressive thing was we made some breaks in the first half and they didn't crack, so we could have been frustrated only being 12-9 up at half-time, but we came out in that second half and showed real bravery.

“We kept attacking for 20 phases against the best defensive side in the tournament.

“We didn't kick the ball away, we kept hold of it and kept going.

“It was tough, but eventually got some go-forward ball, did well on the edge and Michael Rhodes scored.

“That was an important moment to get the lead and then we could start to strangle them with our kicking game.”

David Strettle could well feature for Saracens from the off against Wasps after impressing last weekend.

The wing was a late replacement in the starting XV for the injured Sean Maitland, but slotted in seamlessly to produce a fine performance.

Strettle's display drew praise from Goode, even if the experienced back was subject to some gentle ribbing first.

“'Old Man River' on the wing, he came in and defied his age again. It probably helps that he didn't start playing rugby until he was about 28!” joked Goode.

“David was outstanding and having played with him for many years, what a player to bring off the bench in matches and to come in and start on Saturday.”

