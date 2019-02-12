Barritt warns Saracens of hard Gloucester task

Saracens' Richard Wigglesworth (centre) is congratulated by team mates Ben Earl (left) and Matt Gallagher (right) after scoring the first try against Leicester (pic Jonathan Brady/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

North Londoners lead the standings after beating Leicester Tigers last weekend

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Saracens' Alex Lozowski (top) is tackled by Leicester's George Worth (pic Jonathan Brady/PA) Saracens' Alex Lozowski (top) is tackled by Leicester's George Worth (pic Jonathan Brady/PA)

Brad Barritt is expecting a raucous atmosphere when Saracens visit Gloucester in the Gallagher Premiership on Friday night.

The Cherry & White’s Kingsholm Stadium is famous for having one of the best atmospheres in the division, with the home faithful vociferous in their support of their team.

That is something the north Londoners will have to contend with this weekend as they aim to keep hold of top spot in the division and their rise to the summit should give them enough warning ahead of Friday’s game.

Exeter Chiefs started the previous round of fixtures at the top of the table, but a 24-17 loss at Gloucester allowed Sarries to usurp them with their 33-10 win at home to Leicester Tigers.

Mark McCall’s men will hope to avoid a fate similar to the one the Chiefs suffered last weekend when they head to the West Country on Friday.

And though pleased with last Saturday’s display in beating Tigers, Saracens skipper Barritt is aware the Allianz Park club must keep performing well.

The England international told the club website: “We know it’s a week-in, week-out job and you’re only as good as your last game.

“We’re going down to Gloucester, a place where the home crowd really get behind them and we’re going to have to up our game.”

Against Leicester last weekend, Sarries rallied from being 10-5 down at the break to record another bonus-point success.

Richard Wigglesworth, Tom Woolstencroft, Ben Spencer and David Strettle all crossed the whitewash in the success, while stand-in fly-half Alex Goode and Alex Lozowski added seven points and six points respectively from the tee.

And Barritt expressed pleasure with the resilience the north Londoners showed in eventually securing the win.

“The scoreline flatters us a little bit towards the end because they were chasing the game but I’m very pleased with how we stuck at our task,” he added.

“We knew in the first half we didn’t quite get our rewards. We spoke all week about keep building momentum; whether you get the success in that first 10 minutes or not, that wall is going to break at some point and I’m really pleased with how the guys stuck at it.”

Barritt will hope for more joy at Gloucester on Friday.