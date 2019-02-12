Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Barritt warns Saracens of hard Gloucester task

PUBLISHED: 09:00 22 February 2019

Saracens' Richard Wigglesworth (centre) is congratulated by team mates Ben Earl (left) and Matt Gallagher (right) after scoring the first try against Leicester (pic Jonathan Brady/PA)

Saracens' Richard Wigglesworth (centre) is congratulated by team mates Ben Earl (left) and Matt Gallagher (right) after scoring the first try against Leicester (pic Jonathan Brady/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

North Londoners lead the standings after beating Leicester Tigers last weekend

Saracens' Alex Lozowski (top) is tackled by Leicester's George Worth (pic Jonathan Brady/PA)Saracens' Alex Lozowski (top) is tackled by Leicester's George Worth (pic Jonathan Brady/PA)

Brad Barritt is expecting a raucous atmosphere when Saracens visit Gloucester in the Gallagher Premiership on Friday night.

The Cherry & White’s Kingsholm Stadium is famous for having one of the best atmospheres in the division, with the home faithful vociferous in their support of their team.

That is something the north Londoners will have to contend with this weekend as they aim to keep hold of top spot in the division and their rise to the summit should give them enough warning ahead of Friday’s game.

Exeter Chiefs started the previous round of fixtures at the top of the table, but a 24-17 loss at Gloucester allowed Sarries to usurp them with their 33-10 win at home to Leicester Tigers.

Mark McCall’s men will hope to avoid a fate similar to the one the Chiefs suffered last weekend when they head to the West Country on Friday.

And though pleased with last Saturday’s display in beating Tigers, Saracens skipper Barritt is aware the Allianz Park club must keep performing well.

The England international told the club website: “We know it’s a week-in, week-out job and you’re only as good as your last game.

“We’re going down to Gloucester, a place where the home crowd really get behind them and we’re going to have to up our game.”

Against Leicester last weekend, Sarries rallied from being 10-5 down at the break to record another bonus-point success.

Richard Wigglesworth, Tom Woolstencroft, Ben Spencer and David Strettle all crossed the whitewash in the success, while stand-in fly-half Alex Goode and Alex Lozowski added seven points and six points respectively from the tee.

And Barritt expressed pleasure with the resilience the north Londoners showed in eventually securing the win.

“The scoreline flatters us a little bit towards the end because they were chasing the game but I’m very pleased with how we stuck at our task,” he added.

“We knew in the first half we didn’t quite get our rewards. We spoke all week about keep building momentum; whether you get the success in that first 10 minutes or not, that wall is going to break at some point and I’m really pleased with how the guys stuck at it.”

Barritt will hope for more joy at Gloucester on Friday.

Most Read

Schoolgirl, 12, fights off attacker with Israeli army self defence moves

Hampstead High Street’s Café Rouge to close within weeks

Café Rouge in Hampstead High Street. Picture: Google Maps

Highgate’s ‘gang of four’ member Bill Rodgers backs seven MPs quitting Labour to form The Independent Group

Lord Bill Rodgers at Lifeline's talk at Burgh House in 2013. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Four jailed for murdering Kentish Town teenager Lewis Blackman in Kensington

Lewis Blackman. Picture: Met Police

Eleven arrested as man dies in Euston hotel lobby after being stabbed

Euston Street. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

#includeImage($article, 225)

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The sweetest guy’ - family’s tributes to kind-hearted Norwich student after death at UEA

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ambulance service employee threatened with legal action after telling bosses he was suicidal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man slashed across the face with blade after being flagged down by Range Rover

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Barritt warns Saracens of hard Gloucester task

Saracens' Richard Wigglesworth (centre) is congratulated by team mates Ben Earl (left) and Matt Gallagher (right) after scoring the first try against Leicester (pic Jonathan Brady/PA)

Ozil helps Arsenal through, but ‘not guaranteed place’

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil applauds the fans after the final whistle

Europa League: Arsenal 3 BATE Borisov 0 (3-1 on agg)

Arsenal's Sokratis Papastathopoulos (left) celebrates scoring his side's third goal

Arsenal boss Montemurro says pressure is on his side to win the WSL

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Tottenham to play Vertonghen at left-back again?

Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen (centre) celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Borussia Dortmund during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, first leg match at Wembley Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists