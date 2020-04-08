Search

Premiership Rugby season suspended indefinitely

PUBLISHED: 15:50 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:50 08 April 2020

Saracens Rotimi Segun is tackled. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

The Premiership Rugby season has been suspended indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

But the league are determined to complete their season though insist they will not restart until it is safe to do so.

The governing body are working with the RFU, clubs and medical staff on a number of possible restart scenarios.

It said in a statement: “The intention is to play all games and complete the season as soon as it can be done safely.

“In the meantime, Premiership Rugby continues to give its full support to the lockdown measures and encourage everyone to stay home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

Premiership Rugby’s CEO Darren Childs added: “Following a series of constructive meetings with our clubs, investors, players’ representatives, commercial and broadcast partners, and the RFU, we have agreed on our approach to restart rugby, as soon as it is safe to do so.

“This is not an easy conversation. We are dealing with a catastrophic pandemic that is unprecedented in our lifetimes, the effects of which are heartbreaking and devastating.

“We also must recognise that when the pandemic is finally at an end; there will still be the economic challenge for many years to come. The markets and businesses that people rely upon are not immune to this virus.”

