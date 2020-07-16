Search

England captain Farrell signs contract extension at Saracens

PUBLISHED: 14:37 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:37 16 July 2020

PA Sport

Saracens' Owen Farrell attacks during a European Champions Cup match at Allianz Park

Saracens' Owen Farrell attacks during a European Champions Cup match at Allianz Park

PA Wire/PA Images

Owen Farrell has signed a long-term contract extension with Saracens despite the club’s relegation to the Championship.

The England fly-half, 28, was under contract until 2022 but has now agreed a further deal to commit his future to the club, who will play in the second tier next season after a points deduction for breaching salary cap regulations.

The news comes a day after it was announced fellow England international Elliot Daly had signed a new three-year deal through to 2023. Mako Vunipola and Jamie George have also committed themselves to Saracens.

Farrell has enjoyed great success with the club, helping them to win five Premiership titles and three European Cups since making his first-team debut back in 2008.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “The club means a lot to me. I’ve been here a long, long time now and to be sorted going forward is brilliant.

“Most of the senior players are in a similar position. They’d do anything to put us in the best position possible and that was telling during the tough times this year and I’m sure that will be the case going forward as well.”

Director of rugby Mark McCall added: “Owen has grown up at Saracens; from a teenager in our academy to a central figure in English Rugby.

“His drive to improve is relentless, pushing everyone in the organisation – players and staff – to be better every day. Quite simply, Saracens would not be the club it is without Owen.

“Off the field he is a grounded family man, who cares deeply about the club and the people here. We are delighted he has committed his long-term future to Saracens.”

